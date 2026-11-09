December deadline: Kindiki presses MPs to fast-track higher education funding bill

Students joining universities, KMTCs, teacher training colleges and technical institutions could soon benefit from expanded government financial support if Parliament approves a proposed law that seeks to bring all qualifying learners under one funding arrangement.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged MPs to accelerate the passage of the Universities and Higher Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026, saying its enactment will open up access to government funding for students who have previously been left out of the system.

Kindiki said the proposed legislation is intended to address disparities in higher education financing by ensuring that learners receive support regardless of the institutions they join or their family backgrounds.

Speaking on Monday, November 9, 2026, during an inspection of development projects in Voi Constituency, Taita Taveta County, he asked Parliament to complete the legislative process before breaking for the December recess.

“We have decided that, going forward, every student who qualifies to join a university, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), a teachers' training college or a technical training institute must receive government support, just as university students do,” DP revealed.

He said the proposed changes would correct gaps in the previous arrangement, under which government financial assistance was largely directed towards university students, leaving learners in other higher education institutions without similar support.

“The Bill is currently being debated in Parliament, and we have asked Parliament to expedite its passage before the December recess,” he added.

The Deputy President said the administration had made it a priority to ensure that students pursuing different professional and technical courses were not disadvantaged when seeking financial assistance.

“This administration, under the leadership of President William Ruto, has embarked on correcting this historical injustice that persisted for a long time. The Bill will ensure that every student who qualifies to join a KMTC, university or technical training institute receives financial support, regardless of their family background,” he added.

Kindiki also highlighted the government's investment in student accommodation, saying thousands of hostel spaces were being developed to ease the housing challenges facing learners across the country.

During his Voi tour, he inspected a Sh230 million hostel project at Voi KMTC Campus, which is expected to provide accommodation for 580 students once completed.

He said the government was developing student housing facilities with a combined capacity of 180,000 spaces in universities, KMTCs, teacher training colleges and technical training institutions nationwide.

The Deputy President also visited the ongoing Voi Modern Market project, where he addressed residents. Earlier, he met households benefiting from the completed Ikanga-Lebanon village electrification programme.

On infrastructure, Kindiki said the government had committed more than Sh16.5 billion towards the construction of 243 kilometres of roads across Taita Taveta County, with the projects currently at different stages of implementation.

He added that the county was also benefiting from the construction of modern markets in Voi, Mwatunge, Maungu and Wundanyi, while Taveta and Njukini towns were earmarked for similar facilities.

The projects form part of housing and urban development investments valued at Sh7.8 billion in the county, which include affordable housing units and student hostels.

Kindiki maintained that the government's development programme was intended to benefit all parts of the country, regardless of their political support during elections.

“There is no other President who has ensured that Kenya's national resources are distributed equitably across all counties without considering whether residents voted for him or not. That is why the President is being fought politically because he wants every part of the country to develop,” he indicated.

He also took aim at opposition leaders, urging them to stop directing insults at President William Ruto and himself and instead explain what they would do differently if given the opportunity to lead.

“I want to challenge those individuals going around with empty and nonsensical talk to tell Kenyans what they will do for them. Many of them have previously held positions of leadership, yet there is nothing they can show for it,” he added.