Kindiki gives one-year deadline for completion of Mau Mau roads
The Deputy President said completing the roads would make it easier to move agricultural produce, particularly tea, coffee and milk, while improving access to markets.
The Deputy President said completing the roads would make it easier to move agricultural produce, particularly tea, coffee and milk, while improving access to markets.
The Deputy President said political competition should not be allowed to create divisions between communities in the region, including attempts to separate Mt Kenya into East and West.
Speaking after the meeting, Gachagua said the governor and the county legislators had committed to defending their seats on DCP tickets and participating in the party's nomination process.
Speaking during the ACK Diocese of Embu's 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County, Kindiki said the government's vision closely mirrors that of the Church, with both institutions working to foster peaceful coexistence, uphold moral values and improve the welfare of citizens.
According to Gachagua, the public engagement exercise is giving him a chance to hear directly from residents, but he also wants guidance from Uhuru because of his experience in leadership.
The MPs defended transport operators who withdrew services on May 18, 2026, saying they were exercising their constitutional right to protest over rising fuel prices.
Ruto described Laikipia as a key county whose growth and stability remain important to his administration’s plans. He appealed to residents not to be swayed by leaders pushing them to abandon his government.
The President said no amount of “name-calling, incitement and propaganda” would erode the ties he has built with the region over the past two decades.
Speaking on Friday during the burial ceremony in Tigoni, Kiambu County, Kindiki said what happened in Ol Kalou, where some leaders made remarks and acted in a manner that disturbed mourners, was painful to the family and those who knew the late MP.
Ruto further stated that his relationship with the region is rooted in sustained interaction and mutual understanding, dismissing claims that such ties can be easily broken through political rivalry.