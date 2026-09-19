Mt Kenya elders endorse Kindiki as region’s Spokesperson

Mount Kenya elders have endorsed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as their spokesperson and representative in advancing the region’s interests and aspirations.

The endorsement was contained in a declaration issued on Saturday, September 19, 2026, following a gathering of elders at the historic Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu County.

The declaration was signed by representatives of Kiama Kia Ma, the Kikuyu Council of Elders, Njuri Ncheke, Kiama Kia Muembu, Ngome and Nyangi Ndiriri.

The elders said their decision was guided by their role as custodians of community wisdom, mediators, peace-builders and advisers to political leadership.

“We hereby endorse and mandate H.E. Prof. Kithure Kindiki to serve as our spokesperson and representative in advancing the interests and aspirations of the Mount Kenya Region,” the elders said.

The declaration reaffirmed the historical, social, economic and cultural ties linking the Agikuyu, Ameru, Aembu and Ambeere communities.

The elders also recalled the role of the Mau Mau freedom struggle in Kenya’s liberation and independence, saying they had a responsibility to safeguard the interests, welfare, dignity and aspirations of the region.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has been endorsed by Mt Kenya elders as the region’s spokesman during a solemn assembly of elders at Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu County on September 19, 2026.

PHOTO/DPCS

They warned that political divisions, stereotyping and ethnic differences could undermine social cohesion, economic wellbeing and the region’s future prosperity.

“The people of Mount Kenya Region have historically worked together in unity and solidarity,” the declaration said, adding that the elders were committed to preserving and strengthening that unity for current and future generations.

The elders also listed national leaders they said the region had supported since independence, including Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta, former President Mwai Kibaki, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kindiki, whom they described as “our son”.

The elders further praised President William Ruto and Kindiki for what they described as efforts to advance development in the Mount Kenya region.

They cited investments in infrastructure and agriculture, particularly initiatives targeting the coffee, dairy and tea sectors, which they said remained important to the regional economy and livelihoods.

“We appreciate the efforts of H.E. President William Ruto and H.E. Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki in advancing development within the Mount Kenya Region,” they said.

The declaration also expressed support for Ruto and Kindiki in their efforts to promote peace, development, economic growth and prosperity.

The elders urged communities in the region to participate in peaceful political activities and provide Ruto and Kindiki with what they described as a “conducive and enabling political environment” in pursuit of Kenya’s long-term national interests.

They also reaffirmed their support for Kindiki, recognising his position as Deputy President and his role as a leader from the Mount Kenya region.

The declaration was formally made at Kirigiti Stadium and dated September 19, 2026.

The elders said their resolutions were intended to reinforce unity within the wider Mount Kenya region while providing a common platform for advancing its political and socio-economic interests.