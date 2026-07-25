Teachers Allocation by County: Top Recipients
Teachers Service Commission Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei said the distribution was guided by public school numbers, learner enrolment, the expansion of junior schools and teacher shortages
Teachers Service Commission Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei said the distribution was guided by public school numbers, learner enrolment, the expansion of junior schools and teacher shortages
According to the examination results, two of the victims were strangled to death, three suffered severe blows to the head, one had fatal stab wounds to the abdomen, while two others could not be clearly examined because of how badly the bodies had decomposed.
The Deputy President said both immediate response measures and long-term interventions are being implemented to stop the recurring clashes, which have been linked to competition over grazing land, water, and revenge attacks between communities.
In a statement seen by Radio Generation on May 1, 2026, the organisation expressed “deep concern” over a cycle of retaliatory attacks that have resulted in loss of life, destruction of businesses, and disruption of transport.
Local reports and security updates indicate that at least seven people have been killed in recent attacks connected to the cross-border clashes, heightening fear among residents and prompting renewed calls for intervention.
Residents called for ring-fencing of the divestiture proceeds to ensure funds go only to pre-approved, high-value projects across all 47 counties, rather than just mega infrastructure projects benefiting certain regions.
The directive came during a session where Kitui Governor Julius Malombe appeared before the Committee to answer questions on the county’s financial statements for the 2024/25 fiscal year.
Wambua faulted what he termed powerful cartels that have taken over sand harvesting in the area, accusing them of ignoring the law and prioritising profits over the wellbeing of local communities. He said the situation has reached a critical point and requires firm action from county leadership.
KeNHA’s notice, issued on Tuesday, December 23, calls for bids to rehabilitate the road to durable bitumen standards. A mandatory pre-tender site visit is scheduled for January 15, 2026, at 10 am at Kandwia Shopping Centre, with tender submissions closing on February 5, 2026, at 11 am at the KeNHA Headquarters in Nairobi.
Speaking at a media session held at Kitui State Lodge on Thursday, November 13, 2025, Ruto said his government has removed all blacklisted individuals and enrolled them in the Hustler Fund, which he described as a vital resource for ordinary citizens.
The President hailed Raila’s lifelong devotion to Kenya, describing him as a selfless leader who placed the interests of the nation above personal ambition.