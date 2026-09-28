PLO Lumumba: Kenya must fix governance to achieve economic independence
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the Advocate said Kenyans have developed a “tacit understanding” of corruption, criticising it publicly while accepting it in practice.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the Advocate said Kenyans have developed a “tacit understanding” of corruption, criticising it publicly while accepting it in practice.
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Ruto said the growing number of university graduates should be matched by greater production of knowledge and practical solutions within Kenya rather than continued dependence on ideas and expertise from outside the country.
KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Agnes Mercy Wahome told the National Assembly Education Committee that the unpaid amount had affected the agency’s ability to meet its revenue target.
The university will be established in memory of the late area MP Johana Ng’eno, who was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Sub-County, in March.
Monari said HELB does not operate like a one-time funding programme, explaining that money recovered from former beneficiaries is used to finance new applicants.
In a notice issued on Tuesday, August 18, the department said the assignment will support the Commission for University Education (CUE) in reviewing, validating and preparing the framework for implementation across universities.
The agency explained that transfers will be processed subject to applicants meeting the required programme cut-off points and the availability of vacancies in the institutions they wish to join
The National Assembly's Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education (PIC-G&E) said reports by the Auditor-General are critical oversight tools designed to promote accountability in the use of public resources and should be taken seriously by all public institutions.
The students added that their demonstrations would focus on justice, fairness and improvements to the higher education funding system, while highlighting broader concerns affecting rights, equality and the welfare of university students
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, NCIC boss said young people would play a central role in promoting cohesion and building lasting peace in the country, arguing that they should be actively involved in national conversations rather than treated as observers.
In a January 23, 2026 letter, the union said 16 universities had failed to release 50 per cent of the Sh7.9 billion arrears and had not sent statutory and third-party deductions or paid lecturers who had already left service.
The Council said the licences for the University of Nairobi Faculty of Law in Parklands and the Moi University School of Law in Eldoret lapsed on December 10 2025.
CS Ogamba acknowledged that the recent strike by university staff, though disruptive, brought attention to valid concerns over delayed salary payments and contract implementation.
The payment arrangement follows advisory input from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and weeks of pressure from university unions demanding that the government honour the negotiated terms. Staff had accused authorities of delaying obligations contained in the collective bargaining agreements, saying the situation had left many workers struggling financially.
The AfDB, through its concessional lending arm, is partnering with the Ministry of Education to implement the initiative. HEST II will target 19 public universities, equipping them with modern laboratories, upgraded teaching materials, and advanced digital learning platforms.
The 2024/2025 University Statistics report shows that the student-teacher ratio in public universities worsened, rising from 40.77 in 2023 to 44.36 in 2024, as enrolment climbed from 411,349 to 469,688 students.
The report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, tabled in Parliament, shows that 39 out of 42 universities breached the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015, which cap employee costs at 35 per cent of total revenue.
The funding model will continue to cover the full cost of university programmes by combining tuition fees, government scholarships, and student loans.