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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

universities

Dispute grows over unpaid Sh7.9bn varsity CBA arrears
Education and Career

Dispute grows over unpaid Sh7.9bn varsity CBA arrears

In a January 23, 2026 letter, the union said 16 universities had failed to release 50 per cent of the Sh7.9 billion arrears and had not sent statutory and third-party deductions or paid lecturers who had already left service.

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Treasury nod sets stage for Sh7.76bn payout to university staff
Education and Career

Treasury nod sets stage for Sh7.76bn payout to university staff

The payment arrangement follows advisory input from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and weeks of pressure from university unions demanding that the government honour the negotiated terms. Staff had accused authorities of delaying obligations contained in the collective bargaining agreements, saying the situation had left many workers struggling financially.

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