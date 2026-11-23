Safina Party Secretary General Joakim Simiyu has challenged Western Kenya residents to increase voter registration and turnout, saying the region risks losing its political influence despite its sizeable population.

Simiyu says the region has the potential to significantly influence the outcome of the 2027 presidential election but must translate its population numbers into actual votes rather than rely on political rhetoric about its numerical strength.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, he argued that disparities in voter registration and participation undermine Western Kenya's bargaining power, particularly when compared with the Mount Kenya region.

Citing IEBC figures, Simiyu said Mount Kenya had approximately 6.3 million registered voters in 2022, compared with 2.6 million in the so-called Luhya region. He said the numbers are projected to rise to about 7.4 million in Mount Kenya by 2027.

"The population doesn't vote. It's registered voters who vote. That's why I was saying, in terms of population, we are not very far from each other. But in registered numbers, we are not even half," he said.

He described Western Kenya as a "sleeping giant", arguing that its political influence will only become meaningful when more eligible residents register and participate in elections.

"That alone is not enough. The only statement that will make a difference is the number of votes that will be cast on the ballot. It doesn't matter how loud we are about how it's our time. But if we are not going to turn up and actually vote, then that becomes a problem," Simiyu said.

He also questioned the country's continued reliance on ethnic voting blocs to determine presidential election outcomes, saying political alliances are increasingly shaped by communities' perceived numerical strength rather than policy agendas.

Simiyu argued that the concentration of registered voters among a handful of communities creates an electoral imbalance that makes it difficult for smaller communities to compete for the presidency.

He said Kenya needs to replace ethnic calculations with issue-based politics, where voters rally behind candidates based on their development agendas rather than their ethnic backgrounds.

"That's the only politics that will replace tribal politics," Simiyu said, adding that political leadership should be determined by the quality of ideas and policies a candidate presents.

He further attributed low voter turnout to dissatisfaction with candidates, weak campaign messaging and disputed party nominations, particularly in regions where dominant parties effectively determine election winners through direct tickets.

Simiyu said supporters of candidates who lose party primaries sometimes stay away from polling stations, weakening turnout during the general election.

He also argued that competition between parties at the grassroots level encourages participation because rival candidates mobilise their supporters independently.

On the broader political landscape, Simiyu said opposition parties must offer Kenyans a clear alternative to President William Ruto's administration instead of relying solely on a common desire to remove him from power.

He questioned what the opposition intends to deliver if elected, insisting that political unity must be anchored in a shared vision and policy agenda.

"What do you tell people a day after voting? We really need to tell people what to do after," he said.

His remarks come as political realignments and competing alliance-building efforts gather pace ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election, with rival opposition formations positioning themselves to challenge Ruto's re-election bid.