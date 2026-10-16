2027 Election
Jalang’o vows ‘no giving up’ as Winnie Odinga joins Senate race
Speaking after Winnie declared her interest, Jalang’o, said her decision had made the race more competitive but would not weaken his resolve to secure the seat.
Speaking after Winnie declared her interest, Jalang’o, said her decision had made the race more competitive but would not weaken his resolve to secure the seat.
The developments leave ODM facing a three-way political headache in Nairobi, with Babu building support among MPs, Aladwa defending his own claim to the party ticket and Sakaja's possible return under the ODM banner adding another major variable to the contest.