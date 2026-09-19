Fresh State Board changes as Ruto, CSs appoint and reappoint officials
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The latest report by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) shows motor insurance posted a combined underwriting loss of Sh8.2 billion during the year, the highest among all insurance classes.
The President said the reforms would help create a more responsive and accountable system for transport operators while restoring confidence in insurance services and easing financial pressure across the public transport sector.
The affected insurers are Trident Insurance Company, KUSCCO Mutual Assurance Limited, and Corporate Insurance Company.
Bancassurance, where banks offer insurance products, has been instrumental in expanding coverage. But industry leaders say its future is threatened without an overhaul of existing policies and oversight mechanisms.
Machakos MP Caleb Mule tabled the petition in Parliament, highlighting serious grievances against three specific insurance firms.