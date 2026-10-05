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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Retirement Benefits Authority

Majority of low-income Kenyans lack pension savings
Business

Majority of low-income Kenyans lack pension savings

Experts warn that without savings, low-income earners face financial difficulties as they age, especially in a society where younger family members are no longer the main source of support. Many retirees or those nearing the official retirement age of 60 have no choice but to continue working.

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