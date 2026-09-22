New KenyaLIVE project to beam wildlife from 10 parks to global audiences

Kenya is opening a new digital window into its national parks and wildlife, with a live broadcasting project set to take scenes from protected areas to hundreds of thousands of viewers across the world every day.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano launched KenyaLIVE on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, saying the initiative would give international audiences a chance to experience Kenya’s conservation areas remotely through live broadcasts.

The project, developed in partnership with WildEarth KE Productions, will distribute wildlife content across 16 international digital platforms, including YouTube, and is targeting more than 500,000 viewers daily.

“Our conservation and tourism story has today gotten a fresh impetus as we launched KenyaLIVE with WildEarth KE Productions, taking Kenya’s protected areas straight to global screens,” Miano said in a post on X.

Under the programme, broadcasts will move between 10 parks, allowing viewers to see wildlife and different protected areas without physically travelling to Kenya.

The launch coincided with World Rhino Day, which is observed each year to promote awareness of rhino conservation and the threats faced by the species.

Miano said the occasion also reflected the importance of Nairobi National Park, which serves as a sanctuary for rhinos, as well as the broader conservation work being carried out by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

She highlighted Kenya’s work in protecting the black rhino, saying conservation efforts had progressed from attempts to save the species from extinction to the establishment of large sanctuaries for wildlife.

Beyond showcasing wildlife, KenyaLIVE is expected to open another avenue for virtual tourism by allowing audiences to access wildlife experiences remotely and in real time.

The initiative will use the 10-park rotation to expose international audiences to different protected areas, giving the country a wider digital presence in the global tourism space.

The government also intends to generate income from the digital broadcasts, with the monetisation of virtual wildlife experiences included in the KWS Strategic Plan.

Miano said the approach would help expand the wildlife economy by using technology alongside traditional tourism based on physical visits to parks and reserves.

“Through live broadcasting, a 10-park rotation, and monetised virtual tourism under the KWS Strategic Plan, we remain keen on building a resilient, tech-driven wildlife economy,” Miano said.

The government expects the initiative to help promote Kenya’s conservation and tourism offering to a wider international audience while creating new opportunities to generate value from digital wildlife experiences.