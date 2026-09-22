New KenyaLIVE project to beam wildlife from 10 parks to global audiences
Under the programme, broadcasts will move between 10 parks, allowing viewers to see wildlife and different protected areas without physically travelling to Kenya.
Under the programme, broadcasts will move between 10 parks, allowing viewers to see wildlife and different protected areas without physically travelling to Kenya.
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
The incentive, introduced in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), is designed to improve the cruise-to-park experience through organised excursions to key destinations such as Tsavo East, Tsavo West, Amboseli National Park, and Kenya’s Marine Parks.
Kindiki said the expansion will strengthen Kenya’s position in leisure, adventure, and MICE tourism, while ensuring that tourism gains reach counties beyond traditional destinations.
Speaking in an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday night, Museiya clarified the status of national park revenue distribution, noting that there has been no clamor from governors to change ownership of national parks.
Tourism stakeholders are also unhappy about the 8.5 percent fee applied on all card transactions, calling it too high and out of line with other government payment systems.