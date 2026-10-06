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Three suspects flee KWS ambush, leaving behind 33 wildlife carcasses
The suspects fled before rangers could arrest them, abandoning 21 dik-dik carcasses, 20 dik-dik heads, 12 impala carcasses and meat from three guinea fowl.
The suspects fled before rangers could arrest them, abandoning 21 dik-dik carcasses, 20 dik-dik heads, 12 impala carcasses and meat from three guinea fowl.
The petitioners said wildlife conflict has resulted in deaths and injuries, destruction of crops and livestock, damage to homes and other property, psychological distress and loss of income.