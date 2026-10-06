News
Three suspects flee KWS ambush, leaving behind 33 wildlife carcasses
The suspects fled before rangers could arrest them, abandoning 21 dik-dik carcasses, 20 dik-dik heads, 12 impala carcasses and meat from three guinea fowl.
The suspects fled before rangers could arrest them, abandoning 21 dik-dik carcasses, 20 dik-dik heads, 12 impala carcasses and meat from three guinea fowl.
According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspects were caught shortly after their vehicle was stopped as it entered the area where officers had set up the operation.
Kenya Wildlife Service arrested three suspects in Lokichar, Turkana, seizing 42kg of ivory plus leopard and python skins, days after a Namanga sting that netted tusks worth about Sh11 million.