Police clearance centres expand as DCI completes Phase Two of biometric system rollout

Kenyans seeking Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) can now access biometric identification services at 20 more centres following the completion of the second phase of a nationwide system rollout by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The expansion brings the number of connected PCC application centres to 26 out of the 63 centres countrywide, six of which had already been connected in Nairobi.

The latest phase mainly covered the Central Region and neighbouring areas, extending the service to Kajiado, Machakos, Thika, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Nanyuki, Laikipia, Samburu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru and Isiolo.

The DCI said the rollout of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) – ABIS Version 5 is part of efforts to modernise criminal records management and make the processing of Police Clearance Certificates more efficient.

The new system uses biometric information to improve the identification process and support faster and more efficient handling of PCC applications.

The rollout is also intended to take biometric identification services beyond Nairobi by connecting operational Huduma Centres in different parts of the country.

The DCI said the expansion would bring “modernised biometric identification and enhanced PCC processing services closer to citizens across the country”.

The 20 centres connected during the second phase are Kajiado Central, Kajiado West-Kisamis, Machakos, Thika, Kamwangi, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua-Ol Kalou, Nanyuki, Laikipia East-Makutano, Samburu-Maralal, Kerugoya, Mwea, Embu, Chuka, Marimanti, Maara, Kathwana, Meru and Isiolo.

With the second phase now complete, deployment teams are preparing to move to the next stage, which will cover the remaining regions and further increase the number of centres linked to the biometric system.

The DCI said the wider deployment is part of efforts to use technology to improve public services, strengthen security and modernise the criminal justice system.

“The ongoing nationwide deployment underscores the DCI’s commitment to harnessing technology to strengthen service delivery, enhance efficiency and security, and advance a more modern, citizen-centred criminal justice system,” the agency said.

The agency did not provide a timeline for completing the remaining phases of the rollout but said preparations were already under way to extend MBIS to all the remaining regions.