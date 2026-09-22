NCIC summons MPs Didmus Barasa, John Ariko over public remarks
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
The dispute follows a September 14 letter from JKUAT stating that Barasa was not a student at the institution and that a certificate attributed to him for a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering was not genuine. The matter has renewed scrutiny of the MP’s academic history
The UDA MP said the country should move away from what he described as a hybrid system and settle on a single model of governance.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Barasa said Kenya Kwanza would only settle on a running mate after assessing the political landscape closer to the election, terming the discussion premature at the moment.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, the second-term legislator maintained that none of the school buildings had collapsed or been declared unsafe for occupation, arguing that the controversy stemmed from a misunderstanding of how the projects had been initiated.
The second-term lawmaker, who is seeking the Bungoma governorship in 2027, claimed politically connected contractors have routinely been prioritised over county employees whenever funds are released, resulting in delayed salaries and poor public services despite the county receiving billions of shillings annually.
Barasa has openly criticized both politicians and confidently predicts that they will be decisively beaten by Ruto and Raila Odinga before 8:00 am on election day in 2027.
Barasa went on to compare Gachagua’s newfound political ties—especially with the Wiper Party- to an unlawful cohabitation.
The leaders accused former President Uhuru of incitement and hypocrisy.
He further noted that Raila, being a distinguished and influential figure in Kenya, should always be accorded the respect and honor he deserves.