Vivo Energy targets Turkana mechanics as Lodwar’s transport business grows

As Lodwar expands into a major commercial centre in northern Kenya, Vivo Energy Kenya has stepped in to equip local mechanics with skills to handle the growing demand for vehicle servicing and maintenance.

The company has trained 90 mechanics in Turkana County, focusing on engine protection, proper lubricant use and vehicle maintenance as motorcycles, tuk-tuks, pickups and other vehicles become increasingly important to the movement of people and goods.

The exercise marked Vivo Energy Kenya's 23rd mechanic training session this year, with participants taken through engine care, lubricant selection, product application, routine vehicle maintenance and how to spot counterfeit and illicit lubricants.

Indirect Channel Account Manager – B2C Lubricants at Vivo Energy , Duncan Karuri during the training of Mechanics in Lodwar on November 12,2026. — Vivo Energy

The training comes amid growing commercial activity in Lodwar, where new hotels, retail outlets and investments in roads and urban infrastructure are changing the town's business landscape.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics' 2025 Gross County Product report, Turkana's economy reached an estimated Sh178.4 billion in 2024, marking a 14.6 per cent rise from the previous year.

With more businesses relying on vehicles to transport goods and customers, mechanics have become an important part of the local economy, helping keep transport operations running and livelihoods supported.

A key focus of the programme was the threat posed by counterfeit lubricants, which can expose vehicle engines to damage, increase maintenance expenses and reduce their working life.

Lewis Boinett, Director at Tess Enterprises Limited, the official distributor of Shell lubricants in the North Rift region, said the training would give mechanics the knowledge needed to improve their services and guide customers towards suitable products.

“With this training, mechanics will be more informed and better equipped to offer customers quality services using the right products,” he said.

Josephat Wafula Okwako, a mechanic with 15 years of experience, said the lessons had improved his ability to handle modern vehicles and identify the appropriate lubricants for different engines.

“The knowledge I have gained will make my work easier because I now have a clearer understanding of which products are suitable for different vehicles and applications,” he said.

He said the additional knowledge would also help him make better choices when handling engine repairs and routine servicing, ultimately improving the quality of service customers receive.

Vivo Energy Kenya said the training is part of its broader effort to extend technical skills development to mechanics across the country while encouraging motorists to purchase genuine Shell lubricants from trusted outlets.