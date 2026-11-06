Ministry begins groundwork for 14 water and irrigation projects in Turkana

Turkana County is set to benefit from 14 new water, irrigation and livestock infrastructure projects targeting seven wards, with the Ministry of Water beginning feasibility studies and engineering designs ahead of construction.

The proposed developments, being implemented under the Drought Resilience Programme in Northern Kenya (DRPNK), include 11 boreholes, a water pan, an irrigation scheme and a livestock market aimed at improving access to water, supporting farming and strengthening livestock-based livelihoods in the drought-prone county.

The exercise is being led by the State Department for Irrigation under the supervision of Eng. Evance Lusi, with financial support from the German Government through its development bank, KfW.

The projects fall under the programme's third Annual Implementation Plan (AIP 3), with the ongoing assessments expected to determine the technical, environmental and social requirements before the proposed infrastructure can be built.

In an announcement on Friday, November 6, the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation said technical teams had started visiting the proposed project sites following a planning and kick-off meeting to establish their suitability for the planned developments.

"Following the planning and kick-off meeting, technical teams have embarked on physical site visits to validate locations and assess their suitability for the proposed interventions. The exercise will cover feasibility studies, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA), and detailed engineering designs," the ministry said.

Among the planned investments is the Kaemase Irrigation Scheme in Lobei/Kotaruk Ward, which is expected to improve water availability for farming and support agricultural activities in the area.

The programme has also identified Nalet Water Pan in Songot Ward to strengthen water storage and availability, while Nakoret Livestock Market is planned for Kerio Delta Ward to support livestock trade and related economic activities.

The other 11 projects will involve the construction of boreholes across the seven targeted wards, providing additional water sources for households, livestock and other community needs.

Together, the projects are intended to address some of the major challenges facing communities in Turkana, where prolonged dry spells and unreliable rainfall frequently affect water supplies, agricultural activities and livestock production.

The ministry said the proposed investments would combine water development, irrigation and livestock infrastructure to improve access to essential resources and support communities whose livelihoods depend largely on farming and pastoralism.

Before construction starts, technical teams will carry out several investigations to establish whether the proposed sites can support the planned developments.

The assessments will include consultations with local communities, socio-economic surveys, hydrogeological and hydrological investigations, topographical surveys and preliminary engineering calculations.

These exercises will help determine the availability of water resources, examine the physical conditions of the proposed sites and establish the most suitable designs for each project.

The studies will also assess possible environmental and social effects associated with the developments, including risks that may arise during construction and once the facilities become operational.

As part of the preparation process, the ministry said it would develop Environmental and Social Impact Assessment reports and secure the required approvals and licences from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

"The process will also involve preparing ESIA reports and obtaining the necessary National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) licences, followed by detailed designs, technical specifications and tender documents to guide subsequent implementation," the ministry stated.

Once the assessments are completed, engineers will prepare detailed designs and technical specifications outlining the requirements for each proposed facility.

Tender documents will also be developed to guide the procurement process and prepare the projects for the next phase of implementation.

Residents in the targeted areas are expected to take part in community consultations, giving them an opportunity to contribute to the planning process and raise concerns about the proposed infrastructure.

The consultations will form part of the wider assessments aimed at ensuring that the projects are suitable for the communities and locations they are intended to serve.

The 14 investments are being undertaken through the Drought Resilience Programme in Northern Kenya, which receives support from the German Government through KfW.

The programme seeks to strengthen the ability of communities in northern Kenya to cope with recurring droughts, particularly in areas where water shortages threaten livestock keeping, farming and other sources of income.

Turkana, an arid and semi-arid county, frequently experiences prolonged dry conditions that put pressure on available water sources and expose pastoralist households to difficulties in sustaining their livestock and livelihoods.

The planned boreholes and water pan are expected to expand access to water, while the Kaemase irrigation project will provide an opportunity to support agricultural production without relying entirely on rainfall.

The proposed livestock market, on the other hand, is expected to provide infrastructure that supports livestock trading and strengthens economic activities linked to the sector.

The ministry said the ongoing technical work would establish the requirements for each investment and ensure that the projects undergo the necessary assessments before implementation.

Completion of the feasibility studies, environmental assessments and engineering designs will pave the way for procurement and subsequent construction under the programme's third Annual Implementation Plan.

Once implemented, the 14 projects are expected to improve water access, expand irrigation opportunities and strengthen livestock-related economic activities across the seven targeted wards in Turkana County.