Vivo Energy Kenya responds to viral video of unsafe refuelling

Vivo Energy Kenya has condemned unsafe behaviour captured in a video circulating on social media during a refuelling transaction at Shell Westview service station in Nairobi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 29, 2026, the company said the incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, October 28, and posed a serious risk to public safety.

Vivo Energy Kenya, which markets and distributes Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country, described the conduct shown in the video as irresponsible, reckless and negligent, warning that such actions could endanger lives.

“We strongly condemn this act of irresponsible, reckless and negligent conduct. Such behaviour poses a serious risk to public safety and endangers peoples' lives.

Safety is our highest priority, and the behaviour shown in the video does not reflect the standards expected at any of the Shell service stations in Kenya,” the company said.

The statement comes amid public concern over the footage, which has highlighted the importance of following safety precautions at fuel stations.

Vivo Energy Kenya said it was taking the incident seriously and was reviewing the circumstances surrounding the refuelling transaction.

The company confirmed that the retailer operating the station had immediately reported the matter to the relevant authorities for investigation and necessary action.

However, the statement did not disclose the identities of those involved or specify the nature of the unsafe conduct captured in the video.

The company said it would continue to assess the incident as the relevant authorities investigate the matter.

Vivo Energy Kenya also said it was reinforcing safety requirements across its network of Shell service stations to ensure established standards are consistently maintained.

The company reiterated its commitment to protecting customers, employees and members of the public who visit its facilities.

It thanked members of the public who raised concerns about the video and reassured customers that safety remained a priority across its operations.

Fuel stations handle highly flammable products, making compliance with safety procedures essential during refuelling. Unsafe actions around fuel pumps can put customers, attendants, and others at the station in danger.

Vivo Energy Kenya said the behaviour captured in the footage did not represent the standards expected at its service stations nationwide.