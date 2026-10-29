Tribunal lifts suspension on Ukombozi Alliance registration

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has lifted orders suspending the registration process of The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA), paving the way for the party to proceed with its registration.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, October 29, 2026, the Office of former Vice President Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka said the tribunal had set aside earlier orders that halted the registration process.

The decision clears the way for the Registrar of Political Parties to proceed with the registration of the political outfit in accordance with the law.

The matter, filed as PPDT/E007/2026, involved Allan Jayuga Akivaga against the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya.

According to the statement, the tribunal heard the case on Thursday afternoon and subsequently discharged the orders that had prevented the alliance from completing its registration.

“With those orders now discharged, no order of the Tribunal stands between TUA and registration,” the statement said.

The decision marks a significant development for The Ukombozi Alliance, which could not proceed with its registration while the suspension orders remained in force.

Tribunal’s decision means the Registrar of Political Parties is now at liberty to continue the process, subject to the requirements of the Political Parties Act and other applicable laws.

“The Registrar of Political Parties is accordingly at liberty to proceed with and conclude the registration of The Ukombozi Alliance in accordance with the Political Parties Act and all other applicable laws,” the statement read.

The ruling removes the immediate legal obstacle identified in the statement, although the alliance must still meet the applicable statutory requirements before the Registrar can conclude its registration.

The case brought together parties linked to the political registration dispute, including the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya. However, the statement did not provide further details about the claims presented before the tribunal or the specific grounds on which the initial suspension orders had been issued.

It also did not indicate whether any additional legal proceedings related to the dispute were pending.

The announcement was issued by the Communications Department of the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Presidential Secretariat.

The lifting of the suspension gives the Registrar the legal room to resume the process without the tribunal’s earlier orders standing in the way. The finalisation of the registration, however, remains subject to compliance with the relevant legal provisions.

The development comes as The Ukombozi Alliance seeks to advance its registration, with the tribunal’s latest decision removing the suspension that had stalled the process.