Politics
Misinformation! Wiper dismisses claims Kalonzo met Ruto
Addressing journalists on Thursday, Wambua insisted there had been no meeting between the two leaders and no discussions regarding any political cooperation or alliance.
Addressing journalists on Thursday, Wambua insisted there had been no meeting between the two leaders and no discussions regarding any political cooperation or alliance.
WPF said the fundraising drive is intended to give the public an opportunity to play a direct role in the campaign while promoting politics supported by citizens instead of powerful financial interests.
The former Vice President defended the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, citing Article 37 of the Constitution, and maintained that the demonstrators were exercising legitimate democratic freedoms.