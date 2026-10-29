Shollei: Kenya will implement two-thirds gender rule despite delays

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei says Kenya will eventually implement the constitutional two-thirds gender rule despite delays, expressing confidence that continued advocacy will help achieve the required gender representation.

Speaking on Radio Generation on October 28, 2026, Shollei said implementing the rule as the country approaches the 2027 General Election could affect government operations, adding that negotiations are ongoing to implement it.

"So I know that there are negotiations to try and see that it can be implemented in the next round of the government," Shollei said.

In July 2026, women Members of Parliament called for a coordinated national effort to implement the constitutional requirement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Led by Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, the legislators said achieving the gender principle required collaboration among Parliament, the media, civil society, development partners and the public.

Wangari regretted that the constitutional threshold had remained unmet 16 years after the promulgation of the Constitution.

“It’s time we changed tact and worked together with the media, civil society and development partners to build consensus on practical measures to realise the Two-Thirds Gender Rule,” Wangari said.

Despite the delays, Shollei expressed confidence that the rule would eventually be achieved, describing its implementation as a long-term process requiring sustained advocacy.

“I think we will achieve it,” she said, recalling the efforts of women’s rights advocates who had fought for greater representation.

Shollei said she had participated in efforts to advance the rule, including introducing a proposal in Parliament that was unsuccessful.

She also recalled being part of the movement that declared Parliament unconstitutional over its failure to meet the gender requirement.

The MP said she had supported the dissolution of Parliament on that basis, despite being a member of the institution.

“What I take comfort in as somebody who's been in this journey for a long time is that we must not tire, she said.

The lawmaker attributed the slow progress to socialisation, cultural expectations and traditional norms that have historically limited women's leadership.

Shollei said she continued to support women's empowerment initiatives in her capacity as a female MP and Deputy Speaker, working with non-governmental organisations to promote women's participation in leadership.

The initiatives include training, mentorship, and empowerment programmes targeting women in rural areas to strengthen their leadership skills and participation in public life.