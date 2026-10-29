EACC chief urges surveyors to uphold integrity in fight against land corruption

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairperson David Oginde has urged surveyors to uphold professional integrity and protect public land, warning that corruption in the land sector can have lasting consequences for communities and future generations.

Oginde said professionals involved in land ownership, use, and management must exercise diligence and professionalism to prevent the misuse of public resources.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) Africa Regional Conference in Naivasha on Thursday, he emphasised the need for surveyors to prioritise the public interest when carrying out their duties.

“The tragedy of land-related corruption has serious consequences that can endure for a very long time,” Oginde said.

He noted that land had historically been a major source of conflict in Kenyan society, underscoring the importance of ethical conduct in decisions affecting land ownership and administration.

The EACC chairperson challenged surveyors to safeguard public resources and preserve the country’s land heritage for future generations.

He said responsible land management was essential to protecting public assets and ensuring that development initiatives served the interests of Kenyans.

Oginde’s remarks placed professionals in the surveying sector at the centre of efforts to promote accountability and transparency in land administration, where decisions on boundaries, ownership and land use can have significant public implications.

The commission also highlighted asset recovery as a key pillar of its Strategic Plan, reaffirming its commitment to reclaiming public assets.

The focus on asset recovery underscores the EACC’s stated priority of recovering assets as part of its broader efforts to address corruption and protect public resources.

The commission’s engagement with surveyors comes amid calls for professionals in the land sector to uphold ethical standards and support measures that promote transparency in land-related transactions and decisions.

ISK President Eric Nyadimo also called on members of the institution to maintain high professional standards, pledging continued cooperation with the anti-corruption agency.

Nyadimo said the institution remained committed to working with the EACC to promote integrity in the land sector.

The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2026 to strengthen their collaboration in promoting ethical practices and addressing corruption-related challenges in the sector.

The partnership provides a framework for cooperation between the professional body and the commission to advance integrity in the land sector.

The conference, being held on October 29 and 30, 2026, is themed “Catalysing Sustainable Investment: The Role of Surveyors in the Blue, Green, and Built Economies.”

It highlights the role of surveying professionals in supporting sustainable investment, environmental protection, and infrastructure development.

Discussions at the conference focus on the contribution of surveyors to the blue, green and built economies, highlighting the profession’s relevance to development planning and the responsible management of land and other resources.

Oginde’s call for integrity adds an accountability dimension to these discussions, emphasising the importance of ethical decision-making to ensure land and public assets are managed responsibly.

The EACC chairperson urged surveyors to protect the public interest in their professional work, while the ISK leadership reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining standards and cooperating with the commission.

Their joint focus on integrity and accountability highlights the importance of professional responsibility in protecting public land and supporting sustainable development.

The institutions are expected to continue working together under their September agreement to promote integrity in the land sector.