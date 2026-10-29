Albanian opposition lawmakers set flares in parliament, demand Prime Minister’s resignation

Albanian opposition lawmakers disrupted a parliamentary session on Thursday, October 29, 2026, by setting off smoke flares and blocking access to the podium as tensions mounted over demands for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.

Members of the opposition Democratic Party staged the protest inside parliament in Tirana while lawmakers were voting on legislation concerning the country’s central bank. Some opposition members lit blue flares, blew whistles and displayed photographs of protesters they said had been injured by police during recent anti-government demonstrations.

The disruption came as opposition lawmakers intensified their criticism of the government’s response to student-led protests that have spread across the country since mid-October.

Opposition leader Sali Berisha addressed lawmakers from the podium before his microphone was cut off. He accused the ruling side of responsibility for violence against young demonstrators and criticised the alleged use of rubber bullets and tear gas by security forces.

The protest further heightened tensions in an already heated parliamentary session, although lawmakers from the ruling Socialist Party continued the vote on the central bank legislation.

The parliamentary confrontation followed weeks of demonstrations initially led by students, with protesters expressing anger over alleged government corruption, unemployment, and poor education standards.

The demonstrations began in Tirana before spreading to other Albanian cities. Although some gatherings have been peaceful, other protests have turned violent, with demonstrators targeting government buildings and banks, smashing shop windows and throwing paving stones at police.

Police have used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse violent demonstrations, according to reports. Opposition members have accused security forces of using excessive force against protesters, while photographs displayed in parliament were presented as evidence of alleged injuries.

The unrest has become a major challenge for Rama, who has served as prime minister since 2013 and secured a fourth term in office following last year’s election.

Rama has urged students to engage in dialogue and introduced measures to ease public discontent, including cheaper fuel and increased financial support for poorer families.

The government has also announced penalties of up to 500,000 Albanian lek, about US$6,200, for people who participate in demonstrations that turn violent, even if they do not personally commit violence.

The measures have not ended calls for Rama to step down. Protesters planned another demonstration for Saturday as they continued to press their demands.