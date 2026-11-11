SHA announces nationwide registration and compliance drive from November 16

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has announced a nationwide registration and compliance drive running from November 16 to December 15, 2026, to raise public awareness, improve access to healthcare services, and ensure members and employers meet their social health insurance obligations.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the authority would deploy teams across the country to conduct field visits and provide direct assistance to members of the public.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) wishes to inform the public that it will undertake nationwide field visits from Monday, 16th November 2026 to Tuesday, 15th December 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public awareness and facilitate access to healthcare services," read the notice in part.

The exercise will bring SHA services closer to Kenyans by offering support on registration, contribution compliance, employer obligations and available payment arrangements.

The authority said the initiative would also give members an opportunity to seek clarification on their accounts, address outstanding issues, and receive guidance on accessing services under the social health insurance system.

During the countrywide visits, SHA teams will assist members with registration, including the enrolment of eligible dependants.

The officers will also help members verify their contribution status, reconcile their accounts and understand how to regularise outstanding contributions.

The exercise is expected to address challenges experienced by members whose accounts may contain discrepancies or whose contribution records require clarification.

SHA said the field teams would provide guidance to ensure members understand their social health insurance obligations and the steps required to keep their accounts up to date.

The compliance drive will also target employers, with SHA planning to sensitise businesses and organisations on their statutory responsibilities under the social health insurance framework.

The authority said its teams would provide guidance on employer registration, employee registration, the deduction of contributions and timely remittance of payments.

Employers will also receive assistance in resolving discrepancies affecting their accounts, particularly issues relating to employee records and contribution remittances.

The exercise seeks to improve compliance by ensuring employers understand their obligations and maintain accurate contribution records for their workers.

SHA will also use the field visits to educate members on available contribution payment arrangements, including the Lipa SHA Pole Pole instalment facility, which allows eligible contributors to make payments in instalments.

The authority urged Kenyans to take advantage of the exercise to seek assistance and ensure their social health insurance obligations are up to date, describing the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as a shared national responsibility.

At the same time, SHA issued a public advisory warning members against fraudsters who may take advantage of the registration and compliance exercise.

The authority emphasised that all authorised officers would carry official and verifiable staff identification badges, urging members of the public to confirm the identity of anyone claiming to represent SHA.

It further cautioned that all payments must be made exclusively through official SHA payment channels, warning the public against giving money directly to individuals.

The nationwide exercise will begin on Monday, November 16, and conclude on Tuesday, December 15, 2026.