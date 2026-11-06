Why are medical laboratory officers being told not to give out licences for free

Medical laboratory practitioners have been cautioned against allowing health facilities to use their professional licences without financial agreements, as their union pushes for payment for credentials required by laboratories seeking approval to operate under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) says practitioners should not allow their licences to be linked to medical laboratories without first agreeing on compensation, warning that doing so could prevent them from using the same qualifications to secure other professional opportunities.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 6, 2026, the union set out guidelines on medical laboratory superintendency and payments due to practitioners whose licences are used by health facilities. The position covers medical laboratory officers working in both government and privately owned institutions.

The intervention comes after SHA and the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) issued a joint communication on October 15, 2026, outlining conditions that laboratories must meet before being contracted to offer services under the national health insurer.

The requirements provide that all medical laboratories must register their facilities and have a qualified practitioner with a valid practice licence attached to their operations.

However, KNUMLO has questioned arrangements in which practitioners are expected to make their professional credentials available to facilities without receiving any financial benefit in return.

Why the union wants medical laboratory officers compensated

According to the union, allowing a laboratory to operate under an individual's professional licence comes with restrictions that could affect the practitioner's earning opportunities.

Once a licence is attached to a particular facility, the practitioner cannot use the same licence to practise at another laboratory. KNUMLO argues that facilities should therefore recognise the financial sacrifice involved instead of treating the arrangement as a free service.

To address the issue, the union has proposed two payment options for practitioners who agree to have their licences attached to medical laboratories.

One is a superintendent fee, which would cater for the professional service and responsibilities undertaken by practitioners who make their licences available to facilities and take up laboratory superintendency roles.

The other is a non-practice allowance designed to compensate officers for the restrictions placed on their ability to practise elsewhere while their licences remain registered under a particular laboratory.

KNUMLO directs members to demand payment

The union has called on medical laboratory officers to make compensation a condition before agreeing to have their professional licences used by any health facility.

It has also encouraged members facing disputes or difficulties relating to licence attachment to seek guidance and intervention from their respective branch leaders.

KNUMLO maintains that professional licences should not be viewed as ordinary administrative documents, noting that they reflect the holder's education, professional standing and ability to generate income through their expertise.

“Your Practice License is your personal professional tool. It represents your training, your standing and your ability to earn a living,” KNUMLO stated.

The union further challenged practitioners to collectively defend their professional rights and financial interests, arguing that allowing facilities to benefit from their qualifications without payment denies them the economic value attached to their training.

The position introduces a financial consideration for medical laboratories preparing to meet SHA's registration and contracting conditions, particularly those that depend on licensed practitioners to satisfy the regulatory requirements.