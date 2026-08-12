SHA collections cross Sh200bn as millions access free healthcare
SHA chief executive officer Mercy Mwangangi said the fund can only provide benefits to Kenyans if they take part by making their required contributions.
SHA chief executive officer Mercy Mwangangi said the fund can only provide benefits to Kenyans if they take part by making their required contributions.
In a joint communiqué issued on April 23, the Ministry of Health, the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) announced immediate measures to restore access to healthcare under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF), following weeks of disruptions and complaints.
The directive, which took effect immediately, prevents the hospital from admitting beneficiaries under SHA, submitting claims, requesting approvals in advance, processing notifications, or receiving any form of payment from the authority during the suspension period.
Lawmakers had summoned SHA officials to provide clarification after claims emerged questioning the fairness of its recruitment processes.
In a statement issued on Thursday, October 9, 2025, KENCO said it had not received any official communication or invitation from the Authority regarding the said meeting.
SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi told staff during a virtual address that the authority cannot afford to send home those aged 55 and above who had opted for early retirement.