Court orders preserve Enos Njeru's position amid KTDA leadership dispute

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings has clarified that Enos Njeru remains its substantive board chairman despite the election of James Mwangi Githinji as his replacement, following a court order suspending the implementation of the leadership changes.

In a statement dated Wednesday, November 4, 2026, KTDA said its board had elected Githinji as chairman during a meeting held on Tuesday, November 3. However, the agency maintained that the election could not immediately take effect because of conservatory orders issued by a court.

The orders have effectively preserved the existing leadership arrangement pending the hearing and determination of the case, leaving Njeru in office as the substantive chairman.

KTDA said the matter would return to court on November 24, 2026, when it expects further directions.

The clarification follows an earlier announcement about the November 3 board election, which said Githinji had been elected to replace Njeru, raising questions about the agency's leadership and the immediate transfer of authority.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the leadership dispute, KTDA said the board conducted an election on November 3 in which Githinji emerged as the new chairman.

"On November 3, 2026, the Board held an election during which Mr. James Mwangi Githinji was elected as Chairman. However, following a court order granting conservatory orders of stay, the status quo has been maintained until the matter is heard and determined," read the statement in part.

However, the subsequent court intervention prevented the implementation of the changes, meaning the election outcome could not immediately translate into Githinji assuming the chairmanship.

The November 3 election had placed Githinji in line to take over the leadership of KTDA Holdings from Njeru, but the court order has complicated the transition.

The dispute now centres on the legal process behind the board's leadership changes and whether the election can proceed before the court determines the matter.

Although the board elected Githinji, the agency's clarification means he cannot immediately assume the responsibilities of chairman while the conservatory orders remain in force.

The November 24 court session will therefore be important in determining the next steps in the leadership transition.

However, KTDA has not indicated that the court has made a final determination on the validity of the election.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding its leadership, KTDA has sought to reassure tea farmers, stakeholders and other industry players that the dispute will not disrupt its operations.

The agency said its activities would continue uninterrupted as the legal process proceeds.

KTDA concluded by reiterating that Njeru remained the substantive chairman and that the organisation would continue operating normally as it awaits further court directions.

For now, the November 3 election has not resulted in an immediate change of leadership, with Njeru remaining in office until the court issues further directions or determines the dispute.