Sh10bn tea plan targets better earnings for smallholder farmers
The consignment is the first of 99,000 metric tonnes that will be distributed to tea-growing areas across the country before the rainy season.
The consignment is the first of 99,000 metric tonnes that will be distributed to tea-growing areas across the country before the rainy season.
Speaking in Kanja, Embu County, during the flagging-off of 13 new milk coolers for local dairy cooperatives, Kagwe said tea buyers base their decisions on quality preferences, not regional affiliations.
In a letter addressed to Tea Board of Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Willy Mutai, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Agriculture, Kipronoh Ronoh, directed the board to undertake an in-depth financial review of KTDA-managed factories.
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement on Wednesday after meeting with the leadership of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).