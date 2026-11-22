The search and rescue operation for Elder David Kenneth Kihuna, who went missing while hiking in Aberdare National Park, is ongoing, with authorities deploying additional aerial resources to strengthen efforts to locate him.

Kihuna went missing on Saturday, November 14, 2026, while hiking in the park, prompting a multi-agency search involving Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers, mountain rescue personnel, local community guides and supporting partners.

In an update on the operation, authorities said a search-and-rescue helicopter had been deployed alongside drones to improve aerial surveillance and help teams cover more ground across the expansive forest.

The additional equipment is expected to help rescuers navigate areas that are difficult to access on foot, particularly sections covered by dense forest canopy.

The operation brings together KWS rangers, the Mountain Rescue Team from Mount Kenya National Park, local community guides and other supporting partners.

The teams have been working across the challenging terrain to establish Kihuna's whereabouts and bring the operation to a successful conclusion.

Authorities acknowledged the commitment of the rescue personnel, noting that teams worked around the clock despite the difficulties of searching the forested landscape.

The deployment of the helicopter and drones is intended to complement ground searches by providing a wider view of the terrain and helping identify areas that may require further examination.

KWS said they remained committed to the search, pledging to utilise all available resources to locate the missing hiker.

They also expressed sympathy with Kihuna's family and loved ones as the operation continued, acknowledging the difficult period they were going through.

The rescue teams have not announced any breakthrough or confirmed sightings of Kihuna in the latest update.

Authorities said further information would be communicated as the search progresses, while the multi-agency teams continue efforts to bring the operation to a conclusion.