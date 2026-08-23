Elephant rescued after 24 hours trapped in Isiolo mud pit
The rescue followed an alert from local residents who spotted the distressed animal and notified authorities, prompting the KWS Rapid Response Team to intervene.
The rescue followed an alert from local residents who spotted the distressed animal and notified authorities, prompting the KWS Rapid Response Team to intervene.
Footage seen by Radio Generation shows the small white aircraft, believed to be a Cessna 208 Caravan, resting awkwardly on its nose with its tail pointing upwards after the incident.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, KWS said its Problem Animal Control (PAC) team responded to reports from the area, although the animal was not directly sighted during the operation.
The group says the project includes a large car park and fencing inside a protected zone, despite restrictions in the park’s management plan. They have filed legal action and a Senate petition seeking intervention.
The decision restores direct access for flights into one of Kenya’s key tourism destinations after weeks of disruption.
The animal was reportedly surrounded, killed, and butchered by residents before response teams arrived, with some individuals fleeing with parts of the carcass.
According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspects were caught shortly after their vehicle was stopped as it entered the area where officers had set up the operation.
In a statement on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the operation, conducted on March 28, 2026, followed credible intelligence received by officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), prompting a coordinated response with the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Lungalunga.
Tourists and operators have been advised to use the nearby Tawi Airstrip, located about five kilometres from the Kimana Gate, as an alternative. This facility will allow continued entry into the park while the main airstrip remains closed.
The multi-agency raid led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a skinned carcass, processed meat, equipment used in the trade, and a vehicle believed to have facilitated transportation.
Kenya Wildlife Service arrested three suspects in Lokichar, Turkana, seizing 42kg of ivory plus leopard and python skins, days after a Namanga sting that netted tusks worth about Sh11 million.
According to detectives, the operation was mounted after officers received intelligence indicating that a group of traffickers was planning to conclude an illegal ivory transaction with a prospective buyer.
KWS said the taxidermy preservation process is already underway, noting that the initiative aims to conserve Craig’s physical form for long-term educational, scientific, and public exhibition purposes.
Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy has recorded its 100th mountain bongo birth under a long-running breeding and rewilding programme, a key step in efforts to save the critically endangered species in Kenya.
According to KWS, the Mountain Search and Rescue Unit was activated immediately after receiving the missing person report. The operation involved experienced rangers and rescue officers who conducted both aerial surveillance and ground patrols across the mountain.
Kenya’s parks and reserves recorded over 300,000 festive season visits, led by 231,000 local tourists, reinforcing a strong tourism rebound and supporting 2028 growth targets.
The Deputy President made the remarks on Friday at the Kenya Wildlife Service Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta county, while presiding over the graduation of 147 cadet officers and 103 junior officers.
The DP said KWS has adopted modern surveillance systems, including AI-enabled tools, drones, satellite-linked patrol equipment, and upgraded digital radio networks to improve protection across parks and conservancies.
Kindiki said the expansion will strengthen Kenya’s position in leisure, adventure, and MICE tourism, while ensuring that tourism gains reach counties beyond traditional destinations.
Rolled out under the “Jiachilie in Kenya Parks” holiday campaign, the service will offer affordable and convenient transport to Nairobi, Aberdare and Lake Nakuru national parks, targeting families and holiday travellers.
In a statement on Thursday, KWS said it had “noted with concern” a series of posts suggesting that the camp was obstructing key movement paths along the Sand River.
Adow described the act as a violation of community rights, conservation ethics, and the spirit of devolution.
Speaking in an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday night, Museiya clarified the status of national park revenue distribution, noting that there has been no clamor from governors to change ownership of national parks.
Governor Ole Lenku said preparations are underway for the Amboseli Cultural Festival, to be held from November 4 to 8, where the Maasai will showcase their traditions, discuss cultural preservation, and explore how to turn heritage into a sustainable economic resource.
The awareness exercise, spearheaded by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Bahari Hai, focused on combating illegal activities such as turtle poaching, destructive fishing practices, and the degradation of mangrove ecosystems.
According to KWS, the woman found the cub stranded and decided to take it in, caring for it like a pet. She reportedly fed, bathed, and even leashed the young cheetah as one would a domestic cat.
Currently, six KWS officers remain in custody as the case nears conclusion, with the prosecution expected to wrap up after the final testimony next month.
According to a statement by the National Police Service, the rescue followed a swift response to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the early hours of October 6, 2025.
Justice John Chigiti Mugwimi granted the federation’s request against KWS and the State Law Office, with the matter set for mention on November 25, 2025. The order means the new fees cannot be applied until the case is further heard.
Amboseli and Lake Nakuru are among the most expensive at Sh1,500 for citizens and $90 for non-residents.