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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KWS

Amboseli Festival: Kenya’s Maasai to commercialise culture
News

Amboseli Festival: Kenya’s Maasai to commercialise culture

Governor Ole Lenku said preparations are underway for the Amboseli Cultural Festival, to be held from November 4 to 8, where the Maasai will showcase their traditions, discuss cultural preservation, and explore how to turn heritage into a sustainable economic resource.

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Court blocks KWS from charging new park fees
News

Court blocks KWS from charging new park fees

Justice John Chigiti Mugwimi granted the federation’s request against KWS and the State Law Office, with the matter set for mention on November 25, 2025. The order means the new fees cannot be applied until the case is further heard.

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