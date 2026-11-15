Dallas airport reopens after security response involving commercial aircraft

Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, United States, has resumed normal operations after a temporary closure on Saturday night, November 14, 2026, following a security alert involving a commercial aircraft that prompted an emergency response.

In a statement issued Saturday, November 14, airport authorities confirmed the facility reopened after law enforcement agencies completed their initial response and cleared the incident.

The temporary closure followed an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about a security issue involving an aircraft at the airport.

The alert prompted responses from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue, with officers and emergency personnel dispatched to investigate the reported threat.

In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a call for service at approximately 8:31 pm on November 14 after receiving information about an aircraft alert.

Police said preliminary investigations established that a threat had been made but was later determined to be unfounded.

"The preliminary investigation determined that a threat was made which was later determined to be unfounded. No injuries are reported. The ongoing investigation will be documented under case number 168058-2026," the police said

The security alert disrupted airport operations, with inbound flights diverted to other airports in the Dallas area as authorities responded to the incident.

The temporary suspension also prompted passengers to seek updates from airlines as airport authorities worked with emergency agencies to establish the nature of the reported security concern.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the incident alongside police officers, with both agencies involved in the investigation and emergency response.

The airport remained closed briefly before authorities confirmed the situation had been addressed and normal operations could resume.

In a final update issued Saturday night, November 14, Dallas Love Field confirmed the airport was open and normal operations had resumed after law enforcement cleared it.

Airport authorities reassured travellers that no injuries had been reported during the incident.

Passengers were, however, advised to check their airlines' websites or mobile apps for information on upcoming flights, including possible schedule changes and disruptions resulting from the temporary closure.

"Dallas Love Field remains open, and normal operations have resumed following law enforcement's clearance of the incident. No injuries were reported," the statement read.

The airport also thanked passengers for their patience and understanding as emergency teams responded to the security alert.

The incident comes amid heightened airport security requirements, where reports of potential threats involving aircraft trigger precautionary responses as authorities work to establish the credibility of the information and protect passengers, crew and airport personnel.