At least 14 killed, 30 injured after truck triggers 23-vehicle crash in UAE

At least 14 people have been killed and 30 others injured following a major road accident involving 23 vehicles in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), after a truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The UAE Interior Ministry confirmed the casualties on Thursday, November 12, 2026, following the crash on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to Fujairah.

Authorities said the accident occurred shortly before midnight, when the truck struck another vehicle, overturned, and crashed into several other vehicles that had slowed due to traffic congestion.

The collision triggered a fire that spread from the truck to several damaged vehicles, worsening the situation and leaving multiple people dead and injured.

Police, ambulance crews and Civil Defence teams were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of the accident.

Rescue personnel worked to extinguish the fire, treat the injured, and transport them to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment. Authorities also secured the accident scene and put traffic management measures in place.

The scale of the collision prompted a major emergency response as rescue teams dealt with the damaged vehicles and casualties.

Authorities said 30 people sustained injuries in the crash, with 15 subsequently discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention.

The remaining 15 injured people were still receiving treatment in hospitals, according to the latest update.

Police also confirmed that the deceased included Emirati nationals, while DNA testing was being conducted to establish the identities of some of the victims. The injured included Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian and Egyptian citizens.

Fujairah Police said investigations had been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Authorities also urged motorists to follow traffic regulations, obey speed limits and maintain sufficient distance between vehicles, particularly when approaching congested areas and slow-moving traffic.

The crash was described by police as one of the UAE's deadliest road accidents, with authorities continuing investigations and procedures to identify the victims.