TSC sets nationwide training dates for women, youth seeking State contracts

Women, young entrepreneurs and persons with disabilities seeking a share of government contracts will have an opportunity to learn how to navigate the public procurement system as the commission prepares to hold a series of training sessions across the country.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has scheduled the sensitisation exercise for November 18 to 27, 2026, with meetings planned in eight regions to help businesses registered under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) programme understand how to compete for available tenders.

In its announcement, TSC said the meetings would create awareness of procurement opportunities set aside for special interest groups and encourage more eligible suppliers to take part in government contracting.

The exercise will kick off at the commission's headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 18, at 10 am suppliers operating in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties are expected to attend the opening session.

The programme will subsequently extend to other parts of the country, with Nyeri and Uasin Gishu hosting meetings on November 23. The two venues will cater for suppliers from the Central and North Rift regions, respectively.

Garissa will host the next session on November 24, followed by meetings in Embu and Kakamega on November 25. The commission will then hold a session in Mombasa on November 26 before concluding the exercise with meetings in Nakuru and Kisumu on November 27.

The Nakuru meeting will target suppliers from the South Rift region, while the Kisumu session will serve those from Nyanza. All the meetings are scheduled to start at 10 am and will take place at TSC's respective offices.

The commission said it would make additional information about the programme available through its website and social media accounts.

Businesses planning to attend have been directed to forward their particulars to the Supply Chain Management Services through [email protected].

The required information includes the business name, physical address, tender name, telephone contact, and email address.

The planned outreach coincides with TSC's ongoing efforts to source goods and services through procurement opportunities reserved for the same supplier categories.

Among the tenders advertised by the commission are contracts involving the supply of information and communication technology accessories, office furniture and vehicle tyres, as well as servicing and maintenance of its closed-circuit television system.

The deadline for submitting bids for the advertised contracts is November 24, 2026.

The training initiative comes at a time when access to government tenders remains a challenge for many businesses owned by women, young people and persons with disabilities, despite the legal provisions intended to increase their participation.

Under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, 30 per cent of government procurement opportunities are reserved for special interest groups.

However, securing a tender is only one part of the process, as successful suppliers must also have sufficient financial resources to deliver the goods or services required under their contracts.

Limited access to credit and working capital has continued to make it difficult for some businesses to meet these obligations, restricting their ability to take advantage of the opportunities available to them.

Through the sensitisation exercise, TSC can equip suppliers with practical information on navigating procurement procedures while also addressing the financial hurdles associated with executing government contracts.

This includes helping participants understand available credit options, arrange financing after securing tenders, and plan for the expenses involved in delivering contracted services.

The commission's engagement is expected to help eligible businesses better understand the AGPO framework and improve their ability to compete for tenders reserved for them.

Suppliers requiring clarification or additional information about the exercise can contact TSC's Supply Chain Management Services through [email protected].