Ruto sets 2030 deadline for all Grade 3 pupils to master reading, writing and numeracy

President William Ruto has set a national target of ensuring every Kenyan child can read, write and count by the end of Grade 3 by 2030, amid concerns over poor foundational learning outcomes in schools.

Ruto said the government would introduce an annual assessment and reporting system to track progress towards the target, with results published at county and school levels to ensure accountability.

Speaking on Thursday, November 12, 2026, during the opening of the Kenya Comprehensive Schools Heads Association (KECSHA) National Annual General Meeting and Conference in Mombasa, the President directed the Ministry of Education to work with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and county governments to implement the plan.

"I am setting a national goal. By 2030, every Kenyan child must be able to read, write, and count by the end of Grade 3," Ruto said.

He said the government would measure progress every year and publish the findings to enable parents to assess learning standards in their respective schools.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of worrying findings on literacy and numeracy among Kenyan learners.

According to the President, a January 2026 Usawa Agenda assessment found that fewer than three in 10 Grade 4 learners could read and comprehend a Grade 3 story while also solving a Grade 3 numeracy problem.

A similar assessment conducted in junior schools in August found that 29 per cent of Grade 9 learners lacked both competencies.

Ruto said the findings pointed to the need for schools to prioritise foundational learning, particularly in the early years of education.

He urged school heads to protect Grades 1 to 3 by deploying their strongest teachers to the lower classes and ensuring no learner progresses beyond Grade 3 without mastering basic literacy and numeracy skills.

"Let no child leave Grade 3 unable to read, write and count. Put your strongest teachers where the stakes are highest: At the beginning," he said.

The President also challenged schools to shift from traditional classroom instruction towards practical learning that equips pupils with problem-solving and innovation skills.

He said children entering pre-primary school in January 2027 would complete senior school in 2040 and needed an education system capable of preparing them for a rapidly changing world shaped by artificial intelligence and technological advancement.

"Knowledge will be abundant. Competence will be scarce," Ruto said, arguing that learners must acquire practical skills rather than rely solely on academic knowledge.

He also cited the need to address teacher shortages, saying the government had recruited 100,000 teachers over the past four years, with another 20,000 expected to join in December 2026.

Additionally, he announced that 50,000 teachers would be promoted during the current financial year, describing it as the largest promotion exercise undertaken in a single year.

The government would also provide an additional Sh4 billion to support the implementation of new Career Progression Guidelines approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

On school infrastructure, Ruto said the government had constructed 23,000 classrooms and was delivering 1,600 laboratories for senior schools.

He further announced that capitation funds would be released before schools reopen from 2027, saying the government had released more than Sh86 billion in three instalments during the current year.

The President also directed the Ministry of Education to work with KECSHA and submit proposals within 90 days to amend the Basic Education Act to provide a clear legal framework for the governance, staffing and financing of comprehensive schools.

He said the reforms would strengthen the transition to the comprehensive school system and provide certainty for school administrators.

Ruto further revealed that a government audit had identified approximately 800,000 non-existent pupils in primary school registers and nearly 200 schools that existed only on paper.

He said the government was digitising learner records to ensure public funds reach genuine beneficiaries.

The President was addressing approximately 15,000 school heads attending the conference in Mombasa, with thousands more participating virtually from across the 47 counties.

He urged school administrators to uphold accountability, protect learners from abuse and discrimination, and strengthen cooperation with parents.

"Account for every shilling. Protect every child from abuse and discrimination. Open your doors to parents because no school succeeds alone," he said.