Kuppet threatens to disrupt KCSE exams over pay dispute

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations could face a major setback after the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) warned that its members would withdraw from examination duties unless the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) addresses their concerns over pay and working conditions.

The warning comes at a critical stage of preparations, with examination rehearsals expected to start on Friday and the first tests scheduled for October 19. Kuppet has maintained its hardline position, cautioning that failure by Knec to offer better terms could disrupt the management of national examinations throughout 2026.

The union’s threat has raised questions about whether the standoff can be resolved before candidates begin sitting their examinations. The opening phase will involve oral and practical tests in French, German, Arabic, Kenyan Sign Language and music, before the main written papers begin on November 2. The examinations are scheduled to conclude on November 20.

In a resolution adopted during a meeting of its National Governing Council, Kuppet accused Knec of failing to adequately address complaints raised by teachers involved in administering and marking national examinations.

"We are asking our members to sit back and not to participate in any exams conducted by Knec. And if they don't give any assurances to improve the examiners' terms and conditions of service, today we put Knec on notice and it will not be business as usual in the year 2026. We shall ensure that we paralyse the examination management in the entire year 2026," said Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori.

The union’s directive follows persistent dissatisfaction among teachers contracted to handle various examination responsibilities, including supervision, invigilation, centre management and marking. Their concerns centre on the rates paid for the work, as well as the conditions under which they carry out their assignments.

Payments for centre managers, supervisors, invigilators, examiners and other contracted personnel are reviewed every four years, with the next review expected next year. However, Kuppet is seeking assurances that teachers’ concerns will be addressed, arguing that the current arrangements do not adequately compensate them for their work.

The dispute comes months after the government released funds to settle outstanding payments owed to examination personnel. On July 7, the National Treasury released Sh1.5 billion to clear the balances for 2025, with Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announcing two days later that Knec had paid the money into examiners’ accounts.

The payments followed months of delays that had prompted teachers’ unions to threaten to boycott the 2026 examinations. While the release of the money addressed the outstanding balances, it has not brought an end to the dispute over the rates and conditions attached to examination duties.

Misori said the compensation offered by Knec compared poorly with the earnings of workers undertaking other forms of labour, despite teachers’ professional training and responsibilities.

"Even construction workers on site who are unskilled are paid at least Sh700 by the end of the day. But you realise that Knec treats professionals as if they are such a category of workers," Mr Misori said.

He described the rates as an insult to the teaching profession, warning that teachers were no longer willing to continue working under the same arrangements while repeatedly complaining about late payments and inadequate compensation.

Kuppet Deputy Secretary-General Moses Nthurima also cautioned that the examination exercise could run into serious difficulties if Knec failed to respond to the union’s demands and open discussions on better terms for teachers.

"We are telling our teachers to refrain from engaging in Knec activities until they call us and discuss better terms for them," he said.

Nthurima accused the council of subjecting examiners to unfavourable working conditions and paying rates that did not reflect the effort required to mark examination papers. He cited the amount paid for marking individual papers and the allowances provided to examination personnel as examples of the problem.

"For example, you find that a paper is being marked at Sh55. They are giving you a pocket allowance of Sh150, which was being given in 1990"" he said.

He further said examination supervisors received Sh600, adding that payments for other examination-related responsibilities also remained too low in relation to the work involved.

Kuppet’s latest warning puts pressure on Knec to engage the union as preparations enter their final stages. With rehearsals due to begin on Friday, any failure to reach an understanding could complicate efforts to organise the examinations and deploy the teachers required to support the process.

Knec Chief Executive Officer David Njeng'ere did not immediately respond to questions about the union’s threat to withdraw its members from examination activities.