Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev dies at 66

Russia has announced the death of its Ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, who passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, aged 66.

In a statement issued on November 11, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Darchiev's death and expressed profound sorrow over the loss of the diplomat.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry announces with profound sorrow that Alexander Darchiev, Ambassador of Russia to the USA, passed away suddenly on November 11, aged 66. The cherished memory of our colleague will forever remain in our hearts," read the statement.

The ministry paid tribute to the late ambassador, describing him as a cherished colleague whose memory would forever remain in the hearts of those who worked with him.

The announcement did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his sudden death or provide details about the cause of death.

President Vladimir Putin appointed Darchiev as Russia’s Ambassador to the United States on March 6, 2025, succeeding Anatoly Antonov, who left the position in October 2024.

A career diplomat, Darchiev had served in Russia’s diplomatic corps since 1992, holding several senior positions within the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions abroad.

Before his appointment to Washington, he served as Russia’s Ambassador to Canada between 2014 and 2021. He subsequently returned to Moscow, where he headed the Foreign Ministry’s North American Department from 2021 until his appointment as ambassador to the United States.

He also served at the Russian Embassy in Washington from 2005 to 2010 as a minister-counsellor, giving him extensive experience in Russia’s diplomatic engagement with North America.

His appointment in March 2025 came amid efforts by Moscow and Washington to restore diplomatic communication and address tensions between the two countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not disclosed the cause of his death.