Trump’s top envoys head to Kyiv for Ukraine peace talks after meeting Putin
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
According to Zelensky, Ukrainian and American negotiators have already aligned on “90%” of a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the conflict.
He insisted that the process remains the exclusive prerogative of Ukrainian citizens and authorities, even as the country continues to grapple with the realities of war.
The meeting, held in Istanbul on Friday, lasted just over 90 minutes and was seen as a small step forward in a conflict that has caused immense destruction.
His position, confirmed by presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, shuts down the possibility of lower-level negotiations.
The offer, delivered early on Sunday, came hours after the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that drone strikes had hit 12 sites during the overnight assault.
Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan and a former ambassador to the country, said on Friday that Russia views Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) as a shared threat.
Zelensky said Ukraine saw hundreds of attacks and drone launches on Sunday.
On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine also conducted a significant prisoner-of-war exchange, with both sides reporting the return of over 240 captured fighters.