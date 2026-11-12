Scott Colom ends 44 years of Republican dominance with shock Mississippi Senate win

A state that had remained firmly in Republican hands for more than four decades has delivered an unexpected political breakthrough for Democrats after Scott Colom edged out incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in one of the most closely watched Senate contests of the 2026 midterm elections.

Colom's victory ends Mississippi's 44-year run of electing Republican senators, marking a major shift in a state that has consistently backed the party for generations. It also makes him the first Black politician from Mississippi to secure a seat in the US Senate in more than 140 years.

The Democrat, a local prosecutor, garnered 49.2 per cent of the votes, narrowly beating Hyde-Smith, who managed 48.7 per cent. An independent candidate took the remaining 2.1 per cent, according to figures released by CBS.

The contest was so tight that the winner remained unknown for more than a week after election day, with election officials required to complete the counting of every ballot received within the legally permitted period. Only a few thousand votes ultimately separated the two leading candidates.

Hyde-Smith eventually acknowledged Colom's victory in a video message posted on X on Wednesday evening, congratulating her challenger despite the disappointing outcome.

"While this was not the outcome we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters," she said.

Colom's election is another major boost for Democrats, whose representation in the Senate has risen to 55 seats. However, the final outcome of the Alaska Senate contest was still pending at the time of the announcement.

Mississippi's political shift comes amid a difficult midterm election for Republicans, who have lost ground in several states that have traditionally supported their candidates. Democrats have also captured Senate seats in Texas, South Carolina and Kansas, while securing control of both chambers of Congress.

The scale of the Democratic gains has been linked to mounting frustration among voters over the economy and Trump's handling of the war with Iran. Exit polls indicated that concerns over the administration's tariff policies and the economic consequences of the conflict were major factors influencing voting patterns.

Colom turned those concerns into a central campaign message, repeatedly challenging Hyde-Smith over her backing of Trump's trade policies. He branded the incumbent "Cindy High Prices" as he sought to associate her with the financial pressures facing ordinary Americans.

His campaign also benefited from an extensive grassroots effort, with the Democrat travelling across all 82 counties in Mississippi to engage voters and build support.

The result was particularly damaging for Republicans because Mississippi had been considered a relatively safe state for the party. Trump won the state by more than 22 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election, making Hyde-Smith's defeat an unexpected setback.

During the campaign, the Republican sought to weaken Colom's support by portraying him as an ally of wealthy liberal interests. Her team accused him of being a puppet of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, whose family has contributed to funding the candidate's political campaigns.

Hyde-Smith also faced criticism over her limited public appearances, with questions raised about her visibility and engagement with voters as the campaign gathered momentum.

Colom's win now stands as one of the most striking outcomes of the midterm elections, demonstrating how economic dissatisfaction and changing voter attitudes have challenged Republican dominance even in states long regarded as party strongholds.