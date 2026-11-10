Israel's new Parliament sworn in as Eisenkot races to end Netanyahu's rule

Israel's political future hangs in the balance as newly elected lawmakers prepare to take their seats in parliament, with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot racing to assemble a coalition that could end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as prime minister.

The new members of the 120-seat Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday, marking the start of a new political chapter after last month's election, which exposed deep divisions among political parties and left both major political blocs short of the numbers needed to form a government.

Eisenkot was given the responsibility of forming the next government by President Isaac Herzog after securing the support of 67 lawmakers, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu.

However, the former army chief faces a difficult task in turning that support into a functioning administration. His four-party alliance secured 48 seats in the election, while Netanyahu's political camp won 53, leaving neither side with the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot has 28 days to negotiate with other parties and secure enough support to form a government. He could also receive an additional two weeks if the initial period proves insufficient.

The election, widely seen as a public judgment on Netanyahu's leadership, has created uncertainty about who will eventually take charge of the country. Netanyahu will continue serving as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed, a process that could take several days or extend into months.

The incoming parliament is also expected to have a different political composition, with nearly half of the lawmakers taking their seats for the first time since the previous parliamentary term. Arab-led parties have also secured an unprecedented number of seats.

One of the biggest developments in the election was the performance of the United Arab List and the Joint List, which collectively won 19 seats following increased participation by Arab voters.

Their numbers could give them considerable influence in determining which side forms the next government. However, their possible involvement in a coalition remains controversial, with Netanyahu ruling out working with them and three parties within Eisenkot's alliance opposing their inclusion.

On Sunday, Herzog formally appointed Eisenkot to lead efforts to form a government after consultations with political leaders.

Speaking at the president's residence, the leader of the centrist Yashar party called for a "national emergency government", urging political parties to put aside their differences and work together to remove Netanyahu from office.

Eisenkot acknowledged that reaching an agreement would require difficult negotiations, saying the process would "require creative and unconventional political steps".

He outlined four conditions that parties and individual lawmakers must accept before joining his proposed administration.

They include recognising Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, respecting the values of its Declaration of Independence, supporting compulsory military, national or civilian service for all citizens, including groups currently exempt, and recognising Hamas as a terrorist organisation while committing to dismantling its military and governing capabilities.

However, the conditions could complicate his efforts to attract potential coalition partners, particularly over compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men.

The issue was among the major subjects debated during the election, with ultra-Orthodox men currently exempt from military service if they are engaged in full-time religious studies.

The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Shas parties, which won a combined 13 parliamentary seats, have strongly opposed proposals to change the existing arrangement. Their position puts them at odds with all four parties in Eisenkot's bloc, which campaigned for changes to the exemption system.

His proposed conditions could also make negotiations with Arab-led parties difficult.

The two alliances have consistently called for equal national and civic rights for Arab citizens, who make up about 20 per cent of Israel's population. Most Israeli Arabs are not required to undertake military service, while neither alliance has publicly recognised Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Despite these differences, the Arab parties could still play a role in helping Eisenkot secure parliamentary support.

The United Arab List, which won eight seats, has indicated its willingness to join a government led by Eisenkot. The Joint List, which secured 11 seats, has instead offered to support such an administration from outside the coalition.

An arrangement involving the two groups could allow Eisenkot to establish a minority government, but he would first need to convince his existing allies to accept the proposal.

Avigdor Lieberman, whose Yisrael Beiteinu party secured seven seats, has so far rejected the idea of supporting a minority administration that depends on Arab lawmakers to remain in power.

Meanwhile, the ultra-Orthodox parties could demand major concessions on military service exemptions in exchange for their support. Such demands could create another challenge, given the opposition among most parties in Eisenkot's alliance to maintaining the current system.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has also renewed his push for a national unity government, insisting that he should remain at its helm.

In a video message released on Monday, he said all Zionist parties, including those currently in the opposition, would be welcome in a government that supports Israel's identity as a Jewish state.

He also warned against an administration that relies on Arab-led parties, referring to them as "the Islamists".

"You cannot form a government with Hamas supporters," he said.

The competing efforts by Eisenkot and Netanyahu have left the country's political future uncertain as the new parliament prepares to begin its work, with coalition negotiations expected to determine who eventually takes control of the government.