Netanyahu loses ground as Israel President hands government formation to opposition leader

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar Party, with forming a new government after he secured the backing of a majority of members of the Knesset, dealing a political setback to outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Herzog announced the decision on Saturday, November 7, 2026, following consultations with political factions represented in Israel's parliament and additional discussions with key figures in the country's political establishment.

According to the president's office, factions representing 67 members of the Knesset recommended Eisenkot for the government formation mandate, while those representing 46 lawmakers backed Netanyahu, who also serves as chairman of the Likud Party.

Seven more lawmakers chose not to recommend either candidate.

The outcome placed Eisenkot ahead of Netanyahu in the contest for the mandate, giving him the support of more than half of the 120-member Knesset.

Herzog's decision followed a series of consultations with political parties and other political figures to establish which candidate commanded the greatest parliamentary support.

During the process, the president met with Netanyahu and Eisenkot, among other political leaders, and informed the Yeshachar Party chairman of his intention to nominate him to form the next government.

The president subsequently invited Eisenkot to the President's Residence for the formal mandate-conferral ceremony scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at 5 pm.

The ceremony will officially hand Eisenkot the responsibility of assembling a governing coalition capable of commanding parliamentary support.

The recommendations submitted by the Knesset factions showed a significant difference in the level of support between the two political figures.

Eisenkot received endorsements from factions representing 67 lawmakers, 21 more than the 46 members who recommended Netanyahu.

The remaining seven lawmakers declined to endorse either candidate.

What happens next?

Following the formal handover of the mandate, Eisenkot will begin the process of negotiating with political factions to establish a governing coalition.

Under Israel's parliamentary system, the president assigns the task of forming a government to a member of the Knesset after consultations with parliamentary factions.

The designated candidate must bring together enough political parties to secure the support required to govern.

If Eisenkot succeeds, he will lead the process of presenting a new government for parliamentary approval, potentially marking a major change in Israel's political leadership.

If he fails to form a government within the stipulated period, the mandate may be extended, or the responsibility could be given to another lawmaker in accordance with Israel's constitutional procedures.