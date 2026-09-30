Flydubai flight diverts after pilots fight mid-air
All passengers on board were reported safe and accounted for. Flydubai said its teams were working with the relevant authorities to establish what happened during the flight.
All passengers on board were reported safe and accounted for. Flydubai said its teams were working with the relevant authorities to establish what happened during the flight.
With large parts of the chamber empty, Netanyahu used the address to respond to international criticism of Israel, defend its campaign against Hamas, explain the decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and warn of what he described as continuing threats to Israel’s security.
Israel will also remove British diplomats working at a centre overseeing the US-brokered ceasefire plan in Gaza and halt British training programmes for Palestinian Authority security forces.
Trump's Board of Peace said last month it had reached an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.
According to the UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD), oil shipments are expected to recover over time, but wider economic impacts could persist for considerably longer.
Al Jazeera said it "strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing" of its correspondent Ahmed Wishah, who was killed in a strike on a central Gaza home on Saturday.
Netanyahu also praised Somaliland’s decision to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv, where most foreign embassies are located.
In a statement on Monday, Sing'Oei said Kenya had been unfairly included among countries whose citizens would face travel restrictions despite recording no cases of Ebola.
Details of the deal were not immediately released and Iran signaled implementation would not start until the signing, which key mediator Pakistan said would occur Friday in Switzerland.
The measures come as a growing number of countries tighten border controls and health screening procedures in response to Ebola cases reported in parts of Central Africa.
Tehran says the attacks violated a ceasefire understanding and international law, warning that it reserves the right to respond using all available means.
It comes as ground troops move ever deeper into Lebanese territory beyond their original demarcation line of the Litani River.
Those killed included three children and three women. Three other people were injured in the same attack, among them a young girl.
The incident comes as the United States says Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a shaky 45-day ceasefire following two days of talks in Washington DC. The US State Department announced the extension on Friday, saying the discussions were aimed at reducing tensions along the border.
Israel’s Cabinet unanimously endorsed the appointment on Sunday, following Lotem’s nomination by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on 15 April. The posting marks a significant diplomatic step, with Israel having recognised Somaliland in December 2025.
The US president said special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner would be wasting "too much time", adding that if Iran wanted to talk "all they have to do is call".
Benjamin Netanyahu said he chose to delay the public release of his medical report, explaining that he did not want the information to be shared during a period of heightened tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. He said his concern was to avoid what he described as the spread of false narratives.
The agreement provides for a 10-day suspension of hostilities, with the possibility of extension if both sides agree and negotiations show progress.
While acknowledging that the marathon negotiations in Pakistan had gone "well" and "most points were agreed to," Trump said Tehran had refused to concede on the issue of its nuclear program.
Vance cited shortcomings in the talks, saying that Iran had chosen not to accept American terms, including to not build nuclear weapons.
The announcement came as Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Kuwait early Sunday, and a day after Trump said the Islamic republic had 48 hours to cut a deal or face "all Hell".
Uganda’s army chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba publicly backed Israel in the war involving Iran, suggesting possible UPDF involvement and highlighting deepening Uganda–Israel ties rooted in the 1976 Entebbe raid.
Kenyan nationals in the affected areas have been advised to strictly follow guidance issued by Kenyan embassies, host governments and official communication channels.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Larijani was "eliminated last night", although this has not been confirmed by Iran.
The Bani Odeh family were travelling in their car in the town of Tammum, in the northern West Bank, when Israeli forces opened fire.
The US president said he hoped China, France, Japan and South Korea would also send ships to the passage, where a number of tankers are said to have been attacked since the US and Israel mounted their war against Iran a fortnight ago.
Donald Trump claims US forces are “totally destroying” Iran’s regime, saying its military is decimated, as long-running tensions with Tehran and Israel raise fears of wider regional escalation.
The attacks targeted what the IDF described as a Hezbollah command centre in Ansariyeh, from which rockets had allegedly been launched toward Israel.
Residents of Tehran woke up on Sunday morning to find it was still dark outside, an apocalyptic sight created by thick black smoke billowing from oil depots hit by Israeli strikes.
In a social media post, the US president said the UK is "giving serious thought" to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, before saying the US does not "need them". Downing Street has not responded to Trump's claims.