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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Israel

Netanyahu confronts Gaza critics after UN walkout
Global Affairs

Netanyahu confronts Gaza critics after UN walkout

With large parts of the chamber empty, Netanyahu used the address to respond to international criticism of Israel, defend its campaign against Hamas, explain the decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and warn of what he described as continuing threats to Israel’s security.

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Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu treated for early-stage prostate cancer
Global Affairs

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu treated for early-stage prostate cancer

Benjamin Netanyahu said he chose to delay the public release of his medical report, explaining that he did not want the information to be shared during a period of heightened tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. He said his concern was to avoid what he described as the spread of false narratives.

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