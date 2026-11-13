Putin agrees to fresh Ukraine talks as US envoys prepare to meet Zelensky

Efforts to end the war in Ukraine have entered another round of high-level diplomacy, with Washington seeking to bring Moscow and Kyiv closer to an agreement while major disagreements over territory and Europe's security continue to stand in the way.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday before travelling to Dublin for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a diplomatic push that could pave the way for renewed three-way negotiations.

The Moscow engagement came a day after the latest peace discussions in Abu Dhabi ended, with the American representatives now confirming that another round of trilateral talks had been agreed upon with the Russian leader.

Witkoff also indicated that European countries would be included in the next meeting, suggesting a wider diplomatic effort to address the conflict that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"They are our partners and it's important to us that they take part," Witkoff told Russian state TV after meeting Putin at the Kremlin.

The proposed involvement of European representatives comes amid growing pressure from governments across the continent to have a direct say in decisions that could determine their future security.

However, the diplomatic progress has been accompanied by fresh tensions between Kyiv and Washington over Ukraine's military communications, with Zelensky reporting renewed restrictions affecting Starshield, a satellite service used by Ukrainian forces.

Speaking on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian president said the restrictions were happening "systematic" and had made it harder for his military to intercept Russian jet-powered drones.

Starshield, developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX for government and military operations, works alongside Starlink and has become a crucial tool for maintaining communications on Ukraine's battlefields.

Zelensky said the latest disruption had continued for several days and that Kyiv was working with American officials to resolve the problem.

He nevertheless questioned the implications of decisions that appeared to affect Ukraine's ability to defend its territory.

"If someone in America is making decisions that basically treat Ukrainian territory as if it is not Ukrainian, then this tells us where things are going."

The Ukrainian leader did not explain further what decisions he was referring to.

A similar interruption affected frontline communications in late October, lasting approximately one week before the service was restored. It was not established who had directed the earlier restrictions.

Zelensky said the latest development was giving Russian forces an advantage by weakening Ukraine's ability to respond to attacks.

"helping the Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes against Ukraine".

Putin maintains hardline position on territory

Despite the renewed diplomatic activity, the question of territory remains a major obstacle to any agreement, with Putin showing little indication that Moscow is prepared to soften its demands.

During the Kremlin discussions, the Russian president insisted that a settlement must establish a clearly defined boundary between the two countries rather than leave disputed areas unresolved.

"For us there is only one line of demarcation: the line of the state border. Because then it will be clear that we are here, and you are there. As soon as we start discussing 'grey zones'… arguments immediately start and any agreements become unstable. And there will be no lasting peace."

Putin also raised the possibility of a temporary humanitarian truce to allow hundreds of civilians to leave an area affected by fighting.

He proposed a five-day ceasefire in Kostyantynivka, a contested city in the eastern Donetsk region, following a similar arrangement in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky last month.

However, the proposal has drawn suspicion from Kyiv, which disputes Moscow's claim to have taken full control of Kostyantynivka.

Ukrainian officials fear that suspending fighting could allow Russian troops to move equipment, rotate personnel and prepare for a final assault on the town.

Presidential adviser Dmitry Lytvyn questioned the intentions behind the proposal, citing what Ukraine considers the misuse of an earlier humanitarian arrangement.

"Considering that they brought in equipment and rotated troops in Oleshky under the guise of a humanitarian operation, it's clear what they want in Kostyantynivka," Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmitry Lytvyn told the BBC, adding that the details would need to be "clarified".

The dispute highlights the difficulties facing negotiators as both sides remain far apart on the conditions needed to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Washington seeks new European security arrangement

Beyond the question of territory, the Moscow meeting also focused on how security across Europe should be organised once the fighting ends.

Kushner said the United States wanted to establish a fresh arrangement involving Ukraine, Russia and European countries to prevent another conflict and provide lasting stability.

Earlier, he said Washington hoped to "create a new framework" of security between Ukraine, Russia and Europe that could "secure lasting peace".

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov supported the need for changes, arguing that the existing arrangements were no longer delivering the intended results.

He said it was "clear that the current system does not work."

The discussions have raised unease in Kyiv and European capitals, where officials fear that Washington and Moscow could reach agreements on the continent's security without giving affected countries a meaningful role.

Zelensky described the American decision to discuss Europe's future security arrangements directly with Russia as "a bit strange".

Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute Kristi Raik said the development represented a notable change in Washington's approach, particularly because Russia has long demanded that European security issues be negotiated alongside the Ukraine conflict.

"It is a significant shift in the US position that the US has now taken on board the Russian demand that the European security architecture needs to be discussed and agreed upon in parallel with the Ukraine peace talks," Raik said.

She noted that Moscow had for years sought to challenge the principles underpinning European security, including respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the rejection of force in resolving disputes.

Raik said Russia had also sought to limit NATO's presence along its eastern borders while gaining influence over decisions on European defence.

Russia "has long looked to reduced Nato presence on the Eastern flank and that… get some kind of veto rights in decisions concerning European security and defence," Raik said. "And that's where it gets even more difficult to imagine that there could be an agreement between the Europeans and the Russians."

Putin reiterated his opposition to foreign military personnel being deployed in Ukraine, describing such a move as "unacceptable" to Russia.

He also called on Washington to work with European governments, arguing that they needed to establish whether they were interested in ending the conflict or continuing the confrontation.

Europe demands a seat at the table

European countries have become increasingly concerned that negotiations between Washington and Moscow could shape the continent's future without their participation.

During the early stages of the war, several European governments stopped direct engagement with the Kremlin. However, concerns over being excluded from decisions on regional security have prompted a shift towards renewed diplomatic contact.

Kushner urged European leaders to agree on a single representative who could present their position during the negotiations.

Top European Union diplomat Kaja Kallas said the expected participation of a European official in the next meeting was evidence that Moscow was recognising the continent's influence in the conflict.

Speaking to the BBC's Newshour programme, Kallas said the Kremlin had "now realised that Europe is a big player here because we are the ones who have been supporting Ukraine".

She acknowledged that financial constraints were making it increasingly difficult for European governments to sustain their assistance to Kyiv.

However, Kallas warned that allowing Russia's military aggression to continue would expose the entire continent to greater danger, not just countries along the European Union's eastern border.

With the cost of supporting Ukraine weighing on European budgets, she said the consequences of failing to contain Russian aggression could extend across the region.

Meanwhile, the composition of the next round of negotiations remains uncertain, with the Kremlin yet to confirm which officials will attend.

Putin had indicated at the beginning of Thursday's meeting that he did not favour a full European role in the discussions. Moscow has repeatedly argued that European countries' backing of Ukraine makes their participation problematic.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham had earlier said that UK national security adviser Jonathan Powell would join Zelensky, Witkoff and Kushner for the Dublin meeting. However, Downing Street later announced that Powell's involvement had been delayed, meaning he would not be able to attend.

Addressing the two American envoys, Putin urged them to continue engaging European governments and encourage them to clarify their position on the conflict.

He told them he was encouraging them "to work with your European allies so that they finally decide whether they want peace or war in Ukraine."