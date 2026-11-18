The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved the cross-listing of Africa Eats Ltd on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the introduction of a new dividend-focused Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), expanding investment opportunities in Kenya's capital markets.

In a statement dated November 18, 2026, the Authority announced that Africa Eats Ltd had received approval to cross-list by introduction on the NSE's Main Investment Market Segment (MIMS).

The CMA also approved Tradiam Asset Managers Limited to establish and list the Leo Dividend Exchange Traded Fund, which will give investors exposure to a portfolio of companies listed on the NSE with a consistent record of paying dividends.

The two approvals are expected to broaden the range of securities available to investors, strengthen regional capital markets integration and support the development of Kenya's investment market.

Africa Eats Ltd is a Mauritius-domiciled investment company currently listed on the High-Growth Segment of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.

The company holds minority equity investments in growing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the food and agriculture sectors across East Africa.

Its investments span different stages of the agricultural value chain, including the production, aggregation, processing, and distribution of fruits, vegetables, grains, honey, and livestock.

Through these investments, Africa Eats works as a long-term growth partner to agricultural businesses, supporting their expansion while enabling smallholder farmers involved in their supply chains to benefit from the value generated.

The cross-listing on the NSE is intended to widen the company's investor base, improve the liquidity of its shares and strengthen its presence in East Africa's capital markets.

However, the listing will be conducted through an introduction, meaning Africa Eats will not issue new shares or raise additional capital through the process.

Instead, the approval will allow the company's existing securities to be listed on the NSE, giving investors in Kenya access to another investment opportunity linked to the region's food and agricultural sector.

In a separate approval, the CMA authorised Tradiam Asset Managers Limited to establish and list the Leo Dividend Exchange Traded Fund on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The ETF will be passively managed and track the Tradiam NSE Dividend Leaders Index, which comprises a diversified basket of NSE-listed companies with a consistent history of paying dividends.

An Exchange Traded Fund is an investment vehicle that allows investors to gain exposure to a collection of underlying securities through units traded on a stock exchange.

Rather than purchasing shares in each company individually, investors can buy units in the fund to obtain exposure to the selected portfolio.

Under the Leo Dividend ETF, dividends received from the underlying companies will be distributed to unitholders every quarter.

This gives investors an opportunity to participate in the dividend income generated by established companies listed on the NSE without having to build and manage a portfolio of individual dividend-paying shares.

The fund's passive management approach means it will track its designated index rather than actively selecting investments to outperform the market.

The Authority said the approvals would expand the range of listed securities available to investors while supporting integration of regional capital markets.

The cross-listing of Africa Eats is expected to strengthen investment links between Kenya and Mauritius, while the introduction of the Leo Dividend ETF adds another investment product to the local stock market.

The developments also reflect the CMA's efforts to promote a well-regulated, inclusive and dynamic capital markets ecosystem.

However, the regulator cautioned investors against committing money to securities or investment schemes without first understanding their features and associated risks.

It urged members of the public to familiarise themselves with any security or investment scheme before investing and to transact only through licensed and approved capital markets intermediaries.

Investors can verify the status of licensed intermediaries through the CMA's official licensing portal at licensees.cma.or.ke.