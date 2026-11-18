Churches and other religious institutions must obtain appropriate consent before livestreaming services featuring identifiable congregants, outgoing Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait has said.

Kassait explained that recording and broadcasting individuals during religious gatherings amounts to processing personal data, which requires institutions to comply with the provisions of Kenya's Data Protection Act.

Speaking during a data privacy discussion aired by a local media station on Wednesday, November 18, Kassait said that churches must inform congregants when filming is taking place and obtain appropriate consent before livestreaming their services.

Kassait maintained that churches must recognise the privacy rights of people attending their services, particularly when recordings could expose identifiable individuals to online audiences.

"You're processing data, so it's important just to get consent," she said.

The discussion also examined the practical implications of requiring consent from everyone attending a church service, particularly for worshippers who may not wish to appear in livestreamed footage.

When asked whether congregants who did not want to be filmed would have to leave the church, Kassait acknowledged the practical challenges associated with implementing consent requirements.

However, she maintained that the responsibility to protect personal information remained with institutions undertaking the recording and broadcasting.

Her explanation highlights the obligations religious organisations face as they increasingly adopt digital platforms to reach worshippers beyond their physical premises.

Livestreaming has become a common way for churches to broadcast sermons, worship sessions and other religious activities to members who cannot attend services physically.

However, the practice also raises questions about the privacy of individuals who may appear in the background or be captured by cameras without specifically intending to participate in the broadcast.

Kassait's position places emphasis on informing congregants about recording activities and ensuring appropriate consent arrangements are established before personal information is processed.

The outgoing Data Commissioner also addressed concerns about private buildings requiring visitors to provide personal details, including their names, identification numbers and telephone contacts, before being granted access.

She explained that the collection of such information was permitted under the law for security purposes, particularly following the 2013 Westgate terror attack.

According to Kassait, changes to the law governing private security allowed relevant security personnel to collect and retain visitors' information for security-related purposes.

"Of all the scenarios, that is the one which is allowed by law, that they do it for security. After the Westgate case, the law changed for private security. They are allowed to collect your information and to keep it for purposes of security," she explained.

Her remarks distinguish between the collection of personal information for legitimate security purposes and the processing of personal data for other activities, such as recording people during religious services.

While private security arrangements may permit the collection of visitors' details, Kassait emphasised that organisations must still observe their responsibilities when handling the information.

She cautioned that institutions collecting personal information must be transparent about how the data is handled, how long it will be retained and the measures put in place to protect it.

Kassait said organisations should inform individuals about the duration for which their information would be stored and ensure that appropriate security measures were implemented.

"What is expected is that they make sure they tell you for how long and also to make sure that that information is secure," she said.

She further noted that the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) had issued guidance to assist organisations in understanding their responsibilities when collecting and storing visitors' personal information.

The discussion highlights the growing importance of data protection as churches, private buildings and other institutions increasingly rely on digital recording, surveillance cameras and visitor registration systems.

Her explanation reaffirms the need for organisations to balance their operational and security requirements with individuals' right to privacy when collecting, recording, storing or broadcasting personal information.