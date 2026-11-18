More than 10,000 young people from refugee settlements and host communities in northern Kenya are set to benefit from a Sh1.6 billion skills development and employment programme funded by the Government of Canada.

The seven-year initiative, known as Strengthening Skills Training Ecosystems and Pathways (STEP), will target young people living in Dadaab, Kakuma and Kalobeyei, with the aim of improving their access to employment, entrepreneurship and opportunities in the digital economy.

The programme, which will be implemented by the World University Service of Canada (WUSC), has a budget of 18 million Canadian dollars and seeks to address unemployment by equipping young people with skills that match labour market demands.

Of the more than 10,000 expected beneficiaries, 60% will be refugees, while the remaining 40% will come from host communities.

Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya Joshua Tabah launched the programme in Dadaab, saying it would help unlock the potential of young people by connecting them to technical training, mentorship and employment opportunities.

“This project will support more than 10,000 young people, with a strong focus on women, girls and marginalised groups, to access technical, vocational, entrepreneurial and digital skills,” Tabah said.

He noted that the initiative would go beyond conventional skills training by establishing links between beneficiaries and actual economic opportunities.

“Skills training alone is not enough. Young people need pathways to jobs, access to markets, mentorship and confidence. Success should be measured not only by the skills acquired but also by the jobs secured and incomes improved,” he added.

Under the programme, 5,500 young people will receive entrepreneurship coaching and mentorship, while 1,800 will be connected to opportunities in the digital economy.

Another 2,500 beneficiaries are expected to access formal employment opportunities, creating different pathways for young people seeking sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative comes as Kenya pursues a shift from long-term humanitarian assistance towards economic inclusion and self-reliance for refugees and communities hosting them.

For decades, refugee settlements have largely depended on humanitarian support, with limited access to economic opportunities and formal employment for their residents.

The STEP programme seeks to address some of these challenges by investing in skills development and strengthening connections between training institutions, employers and the private sector.

Acting Commissioner for Refugee Affairs Mercy Mwasaru said the initiative would support the implementation of the government's Shirika Plan, which seeks to promote the integration and development of refugees and host communities.

Mwasaru emphasised the need to eliminate barriers between the two populations, noting that they share essential services and economic infrastructure.

“We want to break the barriers between refugees and host communities because they live within the same ecosystem. Our focus is on ensuring all of them have access to quality education, health services and economic opportunities,” she said.

She added that attracting private investment to refugee-hosting regions would be essential in addressing Kenya's prolonged refugee situation while creating sustainable sources of income.

Mwasaru also highlighted the importance of education and skills development in preparing young people for changes in the labour market.

For beneficiaries, the programme presents an opportunity to overcome longstanding barriers to employment, particularly for young people who have struggled to access specialised training and professional networks.

Ahmed Sahal, a refugee student from Somalia, welcomed the focus on digital skills, saying it would prepare young people for emerging opportunities in technology, including artificial intelligence.

He said connecting young people to the digital economy would help them acquire relevant skills as technology continues to transform employment opportunities.

Another beneficiary, Nyakhor Buob, a student of South Sudanese origin who grew up in Kenya, said the initiative could help address challenges facing young women and girls who lack mentorship and financial support.

She noted that many girls had been forced to abandon their ambitions because of limited opportunities and inadequate support systems.

“STEP has come at the right time. It offers young people practical skills, mentorship and clear pathways to employment while helping young women avoid challenges faced by previous generations,” Buob said.

Through its seven-year implementation period, the programme is expected to strengthen access to education, entrepreneurship support and employment opportunities, while promoting economic inclusion among refugees and their host communities.