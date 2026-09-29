MCK CEO David Omwoyo among 13 in race for Data Commissioner post

Media Council of Kenya (MCK) CEO David Omwoyo and Deputy Data Commissioner John Walubengo are among 13 candidates shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for the position of Data Commissioner.

The candidates will face the Commission for interviews on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the PSC offices on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi, following a recruitment exercise that attracted 152 applications.

Omwoyo is scheduled to appear before the panel at noon, while Walubengo is also among those seeking the position as the recruitment enters its interview stage.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the PSC said the recruitment was conducted under Section 6(2) of the Data Protection Act, which provides for the appointment of the Data Commissioner.

The Commission had invited applications through advertisements published in the print media and on its website, with the application period closing on September 14 after receiving 152 applications.

After reviewing the applications, the PSC published the names of the 13 candidates who made the shortlist together with their interview schedule.

Other candidates are Moses Lemayian Nooseli, Oscar Onyango Otieno, Mohamed Abdi Shalle, Lydia Chelagat Sitienei, Duncan Kubahatisha Nyale, Solomon Kirwa, Stephen Odhiambo Andit, Isaac Eregse Lobuin, Jasper Micheni Mbiuki, Lynneth Cheronch and Mohamed Hussein Abdi.

The interviews will take place at the PSC offices on Harambee Avenue, with all shortlisted candidates required to arrive at least 20 minutes before their scheduled interview time.

The Commission has directed the candidates to carry original copies of their identification documents, academic and professional certificates, transcripts and other supporting documents and testimonials.

They will also be required to present clearances from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, a registered Credit Reference Bureau, the Higher Education Loans Board and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations through a Police Clearance Certificate.

Candidates must also provide recommendations from relevant professional bodies and associations where applicable.

Those who obtained degrees from foreign universities are required to submit a letter from the Commission for University Education recognising their qualifications.

A copy of each candidate’s curriculum vitae will also be required during the interview.

The PSC has invited members of the public to submit “any credible information of interest” concerning the shortlisted candidates through sworn affidavits.

The information can be delivered to the Secretary/CEO of the PSC at Commission House on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi, or submitted through the Commission’s designated online channel before the deadline provided in the notice.

The recruitment comes as the six-year, non-renewable tenure of Kenya’s first Data Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, approaches its end.

Kassait was sworn into office on November 16, 2020, and her departure will pave the way for the appointment of a new holder of the position.