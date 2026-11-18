Texas Cancer Centre Chief Executive Officer and oncologist Dr Catherine Nyongesa is calling for increased investment in cancer care, more affordable medicines and improved Social Health Authority (SHA) coverage to help Kenyans access treatment locally.

Speaking at a US Exchange Alumni Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence and Health Innovation in Nairobi, Dr Nyongesa said the centre attends to between 100 and 150 cancer patients every day.

She noted that more than 90 per cent of the cancer care services Kenyan patients need are available locally, but inadequate medical equipment and limited production of cancer medicines continue to pose challenges.

“We don’t have much drug manufacturing in Kenya, so you find we are importing everything,” she said.

Dr Nyongesa urged the United States and other developed countries to partner with Kenya in building local manufacturing capacity and strengthening the ability of medical professionals to provide advanced cancer treatment.

“How can we bring the US and other developed countries to come and build capacity locally, so that our doctors and all the medical fraternity can give good treatment that is available in the overseas country?” she asked.

She said existing access programmes have helped make some advanced medicines available in Kenya but called for sustainable solutions to lower their cost and expand coverage.

“How do we make this medication affordable, and if possible, [have SHA] pay for the innovator molecules, which are very expensive, without an access program?”

The call comes as cancer continues to pose a significant public health challenge in Kenya, with the Global Cancer Observatory's GLOBOCAN 2024 estimates indicating that 35,867 new cases are diagnosed annually, while 22,888 people die from the disease each year.

The report further estimates that 76,165 people are living with cancer within five years of diagnosis. Compared to the GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates, the 2024 report reflects lower estimated numbers of new cancer cases, cancer-related deaths and five-year prevalence.

However, the figures underscore the need for sustained investment in cancer prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, research and palliative care.

According to the report, breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Kenya, accounting for 5,822 new cases, representing 16.2 per cent of the total.

Cervical cancer follows with 4,294 cases, or 12 per cent, while prostate cancer accounts for 3,601 cases, representing 10 per cent. Oesophageal cancer has 2,532 cases, or 7.1 per cent, while colorectal cancer accounts for 2,525 cases, representing 7 per cent.

The report also identifies breast cancer as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country, claiming an estimated 2,882 lives annually.

Cervical cancer follows with 2,606 deaths, while oesophageal cancer accounts for 2,353 deaths. Prostate cancer causes an estimated 2,199 deaths, followed by colorectal cancer with 1,481 deaths annually.