Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced plans to introduce tougher penalties for manufacturers, distributors and sellers of illicit alcohol and drugs as the government intensifies its nationwide crackdown on substance abuse.

Kindiki said the government is reviewing the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 to impose heavier fines, facilitate the forfeiture of assets belonging to offenders and channel proceeds from confiscated property towards rehabilitation programmes.

Speaking at his Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Wednesday, the Deputy President said the proposed legal changes would strengthen ongoing multi-agency operations targeting the manufacture and distribution of illegal alcoholic drinks and drugs.

He made the announcement after receiving the Charter of the National Steering Committee on Combating Illicit Alcohol and Drugs, which establishes a framework for coordinating the government's campaign against substance abuse.

“We are reviewing comprehensively the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 to make it extremely punitive for people who are perpetuating this criminal activity, to ensure forfeiture of their assets, and to ensure that proceeds of such forfeiture are used for rehabilitation of the victims of their crime directly,” Kindiki said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in a meeting with Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga and relevant Principal Secretaries and agency heads to discuss how to curb illicit alcohol production, Karen Nairobi on November 18, 2026. — DPCS

The proposed measures include increasing financial penalties for offenders, with fines expected to be calculated at multiple times the market value of ethanol diverted for illegal use.

The government also intends to amend existing legislation to ensure money recovered through fines and asset forfeitures supports rehabilitation initiatives and programmes across the country.

The Deputy President maintained that the interventions would target individuals and businesses involved in the illegal alcohol trade while strengthening accountability within the sector.

He explained that the newly adopted charter would strengthen coordination between government agencies, county administrations, private sector players, civil society organisations and communities in combating illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

He described the document as a framework for guiding ongoing operations and ensuring that different institutions understand their responsibilities in the national campaign.

“The Charter provides the framework for coordinating this exercise, the role of different organs of state, including the national government, county governments, and private sector actors, civil society and members of the community,” he said.

The charter also outlines legislative and administrative interventions, intelligence-led operations and accountability mechanisms intended to sustain the crackdown beyond immediate enforcement activities.

Its campaign theme, Okoa Jamii, Jenga Taifa, reflects the government's intention to address both the supply of illicit substances and the social consequences of addiction.

Kindiki further clarified that the framework would provide a coordinated approach to preventing substance abuse while ensuring that people affected by addiction have access to appropriate support and rehabilitation services.

In addition to tougher penalties, the government plans to strengthen taxation within the alcoholic drinks industry to ensure manufacturers and other sector players comply with their statutory obligations.

Kindiki maintained that investigations had revealed that only a small number of licensed manufacturers were meeting their tax obligations, raising concerns about compliance within the industry.

“We are going to strengthen taxation in this industry to ensure that all people in this sector adhere to their tax obligations because we have discovered only a few licensed manufacturers are honouring their tax obligations,” he stated.

The proposed tax interventions are expected to complement enforcement operations by addressing financial and regulatory loopholes that facilitate illicit alcohol production and distribution.

The Deputy President further urged agencies involved in the crackdown to maintain professionalism and intensify their efforts, noting that arrests and seizures recorded so far needed to translate into lasting results.

“I call upon those teams to continue exercising professionalism in the exercise and continue to take this matter with the seriousness it deserves. I also commend law enforcement agencies for supporting NACADA and the other respective institutions in realizing the successes we have achieved in terms of arrests and seizures of illicit substances,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, principal secretaries and other senior government officials.

The adoption of the charter marks another step in the government's efforts to strengthen the fight against illicit alcohol and drug abuse through coordinated enforcement, legislative reforms, taxation measures and rehabilitation programmes.