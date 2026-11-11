Kindiki: We are correcting past development inequalities through nationwide projects

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government's development agenda, saying it is aimed at correcting historical regional inequalities and ensuring that all parts of the country benefit from national resources.

Kindiki said the administration had prioritised equitable development to address decades of discrimination that left some regions without essential infrastructure while others received greater investment.

He maintained that President William Ruto's government was committed to ending regional disparities through investments in roads, electricity, markets and other public facilities.

“We have made a commitment to end discrimination and ensure that no part of Kenya is left behind. President William Ruto and the entire government have resolved that, whatever it takes, we will eliminate regional discrimination and ensure that development reaches every corner of our country,” he said.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday while inspecting ongoing development projects in Rabai Constituency, Kilifi County, where he commissioned several facilities and launched new infrastructure initiatives.

Kindiki commissioned the Rabai Huduma Centre, broke ground for the construction of the Rabai Digital Hub and commissioned a last-mile electricity connectivity project.

He later addressed residents at Mkapuni Grounds, where he highlighted the government's investment in the coastal region, describing the projects as part of efforts to address historical marginalisation.

He said Kilifi County was among the beneficiaries of the administration's inclusive development agenda, with major projects worth billions of shillings at different stages of implementation.

According to Kindiki, the government is targeting the construction of 692 kilometres of tarmac roads across Kilifi County at an estimated cost of Sh33 billion. Of this target, 240 kilometres are already under construction at a cost of Sh14 billion.

“For the first time since independence, the people of Kenya are witnessing major road infrastructure development. Some areas had not seen a single kilometre of tarmac road for over 60 years, but today they have kilometres of tarmac roads. This is what equitable development is,” he said.

The Deputy President also announced that Sh230 million had been disbursed to connect an additional 2,700 households to electricity in the county.

He pledged to push for a doubling of the allocation to expand electricity access to more households.

Kindiki said the investments were intended to reduce regional disparities, improve living standards and strengthen national unity.

“Our country is one, and we are one people. God placed us here as one nation, and we must never return to the kind of leadership and politics that marginalised some regions while concentrating development in others,” he said.

He described equitable development as a constitutional entitlement rather than a favour extended to particular communities.

“Equity is not a favour; it is a right that every Kenyan deserves,” he added.

Kindiki further said the Coast region had experienced neglect for decades, particularly in the provision of roads, electricity and water infrastructure.

He urged residents to support President Ruto's re-election bid, arguing that continued backing would enable the administration to sustain its development programmes across the country.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Rabai MP Kenga Mupe, Ganze MP Kenneth Tungule, Taveta MP John Bwire, MCAs and other grassroots leaders.