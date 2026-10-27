DP Kindiki warns Nakuru residents against ethnic mobilisation

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged residents of Nakuru County to reject ethnic mobilisation, saying the region's diverse population should unite around peace, equality and national development.

Kindiki said Nakuru was home to Kenyans from different ethnic communities and should serve as an example of how people can coexist without tribal, religious or regional divisions.

“We are building one nation that accommodates everyone and takes into account the interests of all people, regardless of their religion, ethnic community or age. We want to promote equality and build peace. There is no better place to speak about equality in Kenya than Nakuru,” he said.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday during a development tour of Bahati Constituency, Nakuru County, where he inspected government-funded projects, including affordable housing and market construction.

He described Nakuru as a cosmopolitan county where communities such as the Kikuyu, Kalenjin, Kisii and Luhya live together, warning against attempts to divide residents along ethnic lines.

“Nakuru is a cosmopolitan town where people from different ethnic communities live together. The Kikuyu, Kalenjin, Kisii, Luhya communities, among others, all call this place home,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President linked the government's development agenda to its call for equality, citing the slogan “Usawa ni Sawa” as a guiding principle in efforts to distribute economic opportunities across the country.

He also called for President William Ruto to serve a second term, arguing that the administration's development programmes were intended to benefit Kenyans across different social and economic backgrounds.

“That is why we are calling for two terms for President Ruto, because he stands for equality, and equality is fairness,” he said.

During the tour, Kindiki inspected the Bahati Affordable Housing Project, where 220 units under Phase One have been completed at a cost of Sh504 million. Phase Two, comprising 1,067 units, is ongoing at a cost of Sh3 billion.

He also assessed progress at the Bahati Economic Stimulus Programme market. Other modern markets are being constructed in Dundori and Kabatini.

Kindiki said Nakuru County had 25 modern market projects worth Sh25 billion underway across its constituencies, with four additional markets valued at Sh715 million in the pipeline.

He added that the county had received Sh46 billion for affordable housing, modern markets, institutional hostels, student accommodation and housing for police officers and prison staff.

More than 870 kilometres of roads are also under construction in the county, with the projects valued at Sh38 billion. Residents are expected to benefit from the planned expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway.

The Deputy President further said the government had allocated Sh3 billion to expand last-mile electricity connections, targeting 25,000 households. Njoro has received Sh370 million for connections to an additional 3,300 homes.

“Many people do not understand the work we are doing to build an equitable Kenya. As we move forward, there should be no discrimination between the poor and the rich, one ethnic community and another, one religion and another, men and women, the young and the elderly. We are one community and one nation,” he said.

Kindiki was accompanied by Bahati MP Irene Njoki, Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui, Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones, MCAs and other local leaders during the visit.